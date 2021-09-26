Hennegan, Bruins silence Screaming Eagles

With the men’s collegiate soccer season reaching its halfway point, the Bob Jones University Bruins knew how important it was not to lose a second straight game. Even though the previous loss was against the Columbia International University Rams, a team which plays in both National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics and National Cristian College Athletic Division I, the NCCAA/NCAA D3 Bruins treated Friday’s showdown against conference rival Toccoa Falls College as a must-win situation.

Micah Hennegan, a Bruins' midfielder who graduated from Harvest Christian Academy in Toto, Guam, is grateful for the lessons learned and experience gained and feels blessed to have had the opportunity to compete against higher-level teams.

“We are trying to use these NAIA, D2, and D1 teams to help us prepare for our NCCAA games and tournaments,” Hennegan said.

Early in the season, the Bruins, have struggled sending the ball into the back of the net - but not win Friday's game against the TFC Screaming Eagles in Greenville, South Carolina. In just the second minute of play, the Bruins’ Peter Waddy turned a James McCarty assist into the Bruins’ first goal. About seven minutes later, Waddy scored a second goal, igniting the emotional spark that carried BJU to a 9-0 shutout victory. Waddy, with another goal in the second half, recored a hat trick.

Dating back to September 2012, the Bruins have won all 13 games against the Screaming Eagles, outscoring the flightless birds 65-4.

In conference play, the Bruins are 0-2 and have outscored its opponents 13-0.

“It was good that we got a great win,” Hennegan said. “It is important we use these games to learn more about what our team is capable of.”

Up next for the Bruins, in a cross-conference match, they will take on the 3-2 Pfeiffer University Falcons in Misenheimer, North Carolina. The last time the teams met, in September 2019, the Falcons won 2-1. Heading into the contest, which will take place today at 3 a.m. (ChST) and will be livestreamed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=QPTNY5eQVug, the Falcons, with a two-game win streak, are flying high. But after the Bruins’ big win, they will enter the pitch with confidence.

“We know that we are a better team than two years ago,” Hennegan said. “We are excited to play them again, and this will personally be my first time playing them.”