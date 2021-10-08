Along its five-game winning streak, the Bob Jones University Bruins (9-2-1) men’s soccer team has been unstoppable, outscoring opponents 40-3 in both conference and nonconference games.

On Thursday (Guam time), Micah Hennegan, a Harvest Christian Academy graduate, scored a goal and assisted on two more in the Bruins 14-0 victory over the Mid-Atlantic Christian University Mustangs (0-6-2), in Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

The Bruins compete in NCAA Division III and the National Christian College Athletic Association Division II.

The Mustangs are members of the United States Collegiate Athletic Association Division I.

With the toughest games still to come, Hennegan said, he is pleased with his team’s performance, but knows there is more work ahead.

“We are definitely not invincible,” he said. “We have hard games ahead of us,” and “it is important we stay on track.”

While the Bruins, in the last two games, have outscored opponents 24-0, the lopsided wins have allowed coaches and players to see which combinations work and which do not, and it also gives bench players well-deserved playing time.

“We use these high-scoring games to figure out what our players can do, and prepare us for the tougher games,” Hennegan said.

Around 28 minutes into the first half, and with a 3-goal lead, Hennegan scored an unassisted goal. With under two minutes left in the half, Hennegan notched an assist.

Hennegan, of his goal, said he “had to time it just right.”

Both assists came off through balls that broke the defensive line.

“Being halfway through the season, we are still hungry and motivated for each game,” Hennegan said.