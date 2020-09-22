Hennegan tallies first goal of collegiate career

Guam’s Micah Hennegan notched his first goal of his intercollegiate career.

The 2020 graduate of Harvest Christian Academy, currently attending Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina, contributed a goal in the Bruins’ 9-0 season-opening win over Toccoa Falls College Sept. 12.

Rocking No. 21 for the season, Hennegan, who came off the bench, said it was a great experience.

“I was eager to make an impact in the game. I came on to the field very confident,” he said. “Guam Football Association has prepared me very well for intercollegiate competition.

Hennegan earned 53 minutes on the pitch as a substitute in his debut, taking two shots and scoring his first goal of the season in the 42nd minute off an assist from teammate Charlie Barkman, the Bruins website states.

“Scoring a goal in my debut game was an amazing feeling,” he said, adding he did it as an island representative on a national stage and to validate his family’s support in his endeavors.

“I know that I am not only representing my school, but also my island and family. My parents have sacrificed a lot to bring me overseas and I want to make them proud,” Hennegan added.

“I am very pleased with the news of Micah’s success in his debut in intercollegiate soccer,” said Sang Hoon Kim, Guam Football Association technical director. “He is adapting well to his new team and with his passion and personal drive to continue improving, he will only get better as the season progresses.”

Hennegan is one of 13 freshmen listed on the Bruins’ 35-player roster and one of 15 listed midfielders, according to the Bruins Web site. Bob Jones University is a provisional NCAA Div. III member, while continuing to maintain its affiliation with the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA), the Bruins Web site states.

Hennegan also played in the team’s second match of the season, earning 28 minutes on the pitch as a substitute against Carolina University on Sept. 19.

On Guam, Hennegan mostly got his minutes at striker, however, he’s playing mid in college.

His goal, he said is to becoming more familiar with the role, its responsibilities and improve his playmaking abilities to help the team overall.

“Most importantly, my number one goal is to glorify God every time I step on the pitch,” Hennegan added.

Hennegan began playing internationally with U13 Youth team. At the youth level, he as called up to the U16 National Team for the AFC U16 Championship Qualifier in 2017 and to the U19 National Team for the AFC U19 Championship Qualifier last year. He was a starting player in all of Guam’s matches in the two tournaments. Since then, he’s moved up to the Matao, as of Sept. 10 last year, competing in the team’s FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Qualifier of the Asian Zone Round 2 home match against the Philippines.

He was a member of the HCA Eagles when they won the 2019-2020 IIAAG Boys High School Soccer League title and at the conclusion of the regular season, was named as the IIAAG All-Island First Team Utility player.

Information was provided in a press release.