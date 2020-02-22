A day ahead of Mes CHamoru, Guam’s inaugural slingstone tournament kicks off on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Umatac Bay.

Pairing ancient CHamoru weaponry with the modern competition, the 3-day event presented by ACHO Marianas is respectfully known as The Heritage Cup Guam 2020 Islas de las Velas Latinas, Ina Chagin Yupaktu, Mariana Island Slingstone Competition.

With a precession to Fouha Rock, slingstone competitors will open the event and then host an artifact showcase and storytelling session at the Umatac Recreation Center.

Activities on Day 1 include a distance-seeding event at the Sella Bay Overlook from 5 p.m. to sunset.

Serving as practice and an opportunity to spawn vegetation, participants will sling 5,000 daok seeds, Dela Cruz said.

The International-rules tournament, on Day 2, will pit slingers targeting for accuracy.

Day 3 will consist of distance-slinging, and all-day lessons.

“We are happy to increase Guam’s participation in stone slinging, but also to teach about our culture,” said Roman Dela Cruz, a representative from ACHO Marianas. “We really want to see how Guam can bring the sport to another level.”

Expecting to attract slingers of all ages, Dela Cruz is excited to introduce the sport to young and old alike.

“We're eager to hear more stories about slinging from from our manåmko that haven't been told,” Dela Cruz said. ""Essentially, we're trying to unearth slinging in the Marianas from its hundreds of years of hibernation."

Dela Cruz, who has represented Guam in international slinging competitions, acknowledged youth who play sports usually pick up slinging quickly, a craft that requires good hand-eye coordination. Sharing that the sport is deeper than a simple competition, he stressed that to be a proficient slinger, it takes an understanding of its origin and spirituality.

“It’s more than just hitting a target, it’s spiritual - mind and body working together,” Dela Cruz said.

With the quincentennial and commemoration of Ferdinand Magellan landing on Guam in March 1521 a year away, Dela Cruz hopes the tournament will foster excitement and grow exponentially in 2021.

“We believe in the potential slinging has for our people, teaching about the past, and how we can keep our culture for the future,” Dela Cruz said.

Interested parties wishing to learn more about slingstone, or how to get involved in the tournament, can email islander4god@yahoo.com, visit 13north144east.com, or follow on Instagram @13north144east.