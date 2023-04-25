Japan’s Hideyuki Katsumata only led 18 minutes of the 40th APL Smokin’ Wheels four-hour Off-road Enduro, but it was the last 18 minutes and that’s where champions are made.

With rain pouring down for most of the race, which was held Sunday at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo, amid a slow, muddy, slicker-than-slime course, Katsumata raced his V-8, two-wheel drive buggy to his first Smokin’ Wheels championship. In five previous attempts, he had come close but never grabbed the checkered flag. Although his buggy wasn’t the fastest, nor did he start the race in pole position, Katsumata was the only driver to complete 80 laps, a true testament to the strength of his team and his unshakable determination.

“Finally, I got the championship,” said Katsumata through an interpreter. “The conditions were the same for everyone. No problem!”

As 18 minutes remained until the checkered flag, with about seven laps to go, Katsumata seemed content with a second-place finish. It appeared, yet again, that fellow countryman Ikuo Hanawa was going to win another Smokin’ Wheels endurance race. After 3 hours and 42 minutes, Ikuo had a commanding two-lap lead. But after an apparent gearbox mechanical failure, a dejected Hanawa limped into the pits. For 10 minutes, his pit crew tried to fix the problem, but, in such a limited amount of time, were unable to return it to its original glory and he limped back onto the course. Apparently unable to shift his transmission, Hanawa dropped further out of contention. After completing only 74 laps, the past champion settled for fifth place.

With Hanawa fallen to several rungs off the podium, Triple J Auto’s Jeff Jones and Jay Jones sped to a second-place finish. The two-man team was the only other squad to finish at least 79 laps. Rounding out the podium, with 74 laps completed, Japanese racer Tetsuya Morimoto Hajime placed third. In fourth place, Japan’s Dave Matsui, who also completed 74 laps, became a top-five finisher.

A war of attrition

Although 25 teams registered for the Enduro, only 22 entered the race and even fewer finished the mettle-testing, bumper-bumping, buggy bonanza. In a time-honored test between man and machine, only 15 teams ever saw the white, then checkered flag.

As the race trudged on, several competitors suffered mechanical issues or got into accidents. Within the first hour, while racing on one of the far sections of the course, Richard Amakela flipped his V4 buggy into the jungle. With the cleanup crew racing to his aid, they fished his car out of the trees, weeds and tall grasses and back onto the course. Although he and his car were lucky enough to emerge from the accident relatively unscathed to continue racing, he finished in an unlucky 13th place.

With one lap remaining and a race official proudly waving the white flag, racers had about three minutes to improve their positions. With three cars bunched together and approaching the checkered flag, Hanawa’s buggy lamely hobbled up Larry’s Leap, the course’s largest jump, named after former Sen. Larry Kasperbauer, who was an avid racer in his younger days. As two other cars barreled up the hill toward the checkered flag, Hanawa sputtered up the senatorial namesake. But Hanawa’s buggy was so mechanically deficient, that, after making it about 80% up the hill, rolled back into oncoming traffic. As the cars avoided Hanawa, he rolled his car back even further, realizing he needed more distance to generate what speed he could to take the hill and finish the race.

In other competition

In two other popular competitions, a pair of teams were also crowned champions Sunday. In the Big Bikes Enduro, a two-hour motocross event, Sean Lipanovich and Doug Dubach won first place. About two minutes, 20 seconds behind the winners, Johnny Aguon and James Robinson finished in second place. In third place, without a teammate to rely on, Blaze Aiken survived to a bronze-medal finish.

In the ATV Enduro race, another two-hour slog-fest, Christian Camacho and James Lujan raced to first place. A mere 47 seconds off Camacho’s and Lujan’s pace, George Santos and Pierre Banes came in second. Both first and second place teams were the only teams to complete 35 laps. Soaring to a third-place finish, Japan’s Tatsuhiko Hosodo, by himself, completed 31 laps.