While the island remains in self-quarantine for the last three weeks, Guam’s high school student athletes are waiting for the green light for school to start back up and for their respective sport seasons to get under way.

Meanwhile as these athletes wait, it has made it difficult for them to continue with their regular training routine. Many of the athletes are seniors staying fit for what might be their last time competing at this level before they move on to their next phase in life.

All athletes were asked the same set of questions.

Veronica Calvo, Academy of Our Lady of Guam Class of 2020

Calvo is a former volleyball player and is a member of the track and field team for the Cougars.

Q: Waiting for the upcoming season, what are you doing for training?

A: Since the start of quarantine, I have been doing a lot of weight training and cardio everyday outside.

Q: What sport are you waiting for?

A: Track is the sport I am preparing for. The past 3 years my main events have been 4x100, 4x400, 200 meters, and long jump.

Q: Is there anything you are spending more time on to improve your weaknesses like home workouts?

A: I have been mostly working on strength in my legs and core through weight training by coach mom (Jackie).

Q: What are you looking forward to doing most once things get back to normal?

A: Although I am hoping for the track season to resume, I can’t wait to get back into the dance studio once things are back to normal.

Q: If things get back to normal soon, how bad do you want your season to start?

A: If things get better soon, I would be very excited for my track season to start, since it is my last.

Q: What are you plans after this school year?

A: My plans after the school year are to attend college in Los Angeles, and hopefully pursue my dance career.

Josh Jireh Castro, Okkodo High School Bulldogs Class of 2020

Castro is a captain for the Bulldogs cross country and track and field teams.

A: Since, my family forbade me from running outside, I'm taking this time to recover from my minor injuries so my legs can be ready for training when this quarantine ends. I'm currently cross training to work on things I didn't focus on before and working on getting stronger.

A: I'm looking forward to run track if they decide to continue the sport after the quarantine. If not I'll prepare for cross country in the fall.

A: I'm definitely spending more time on the basic body weight workouts like pushups, crunches, squats, and planks since it's the easiest ones to do without proper equipment.

A: I'm definitely looking forward to socializing with friends and enjoy the outdoors. Also, getting back to training with my running buddies.

A: If we're still having a season, I would say to start as soon as possible since we already lost a lot of time and we should take advantage of the little time we have.

A: My plans after this school year is to train for my Army Summer Basic Camp and to get ready for the cross country season in the fall. I plan to keep running in college and to be an Abbott World Marathon Majors - Six Star Finisher in the future.

Jarwin Espiritu, Okkodo High School Bulldogs Class of 2020

Espiritu participated in cross country, basketball and volleyball.

A: I’ve been vertical training – mainly plyometrics and calisthenics for strength.

A: I’m a member of the boys volleyball team and play as a middle/blocker

A: I have been spending time mainly working on my core and legs.

A: Once things get back to normal, I’m looking at succeeding in the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), going out to do physical activities (sports), and go job hunting if I don't pass the ASVAB.

A: As soon as we get back to school, I’m looking forward to begin with practice and proceed with the season.

A: My plans after the school year would be to go off to basic training for the Air Force or Navy and use the benefits to pay off my tuition for college at the Guam Community College to study accounting.

Tiara Fernandez. Tiyan Titans Class of 2020

Fernandez is a four-sport athlete with the Titans. She ran cross-country, wrestles, plays rugby and is on the track and field team.

A: For the upcoming season of track, all I have been doing is some home workouts that my wrestling/track coach had given us.

A: The sport I’m waiting for is track and field. The events I do are 100 meters, 200 meters, 4×100, long jump and maybe the 400 meters.

A: Yes, I do my coaches' workouts every other day and I use a home workout app.

A: The thing I’m looking forward to most is hanging out with my close friends at practice, all the upcoming carbo-loads and just continuing my senior year making memories with my class.

A: I would want the season to start at least a week or two from when we return since we are already behind.

A: My plans after school is that I’m still unsure. I’m contemplating on a decision to play rugby or wrestling for college. Maybe, just maybe I could do both. If that doesn’t go through, then I would want to join the U.S. Air Force.

Nick Keefe, Guam High School Panthers Class 2020

Keefe was a defensive end and wide receiver in football, a point-guard for the basketball team and runs track for the Panthers.

A: I’ve been training hard everyday, Coach (Joseph) Taitano has been coaching me for four years now so I already know what to do on my own with out overtraining. However it’s tough not being able to run with my team, there is strength in a pack.

A: I will be returning to my fourth season of track, however my events are undecided, I leave that up to coach, wherever I can put the team in the best spot to win the championship.

A: Absolute Speed and working at a Max V02, basically trying to increase my explosiveness and speed because I have the endurance going for me.

A: I really hope they reinstate the track season in some form whether there be fewer meets it doesn’t matter, I would love to cap off my senior year by winning a fourth straight championship in a sport I love dearly.

A: Well I’ve been training since mid-February, before basketball practice I would sneak in speed workouts because I know the importance of putting in the work early, Guam High takes a lot of pride in track because every team is gunning for us. So I’m excited to show the island we are still on top.

A: I will hopefully be attending Merrimack College in Massachusetts, I’ve received three offers to run Division 3 and JUCO Cross Country, however, I turned them down in hopes to walk on for basketball which is what I love doing most.

Ryan Kent, John F. Kennedy Islanders Class 2020

Kent ran cross-country, wrestled and runs track and field for the Islanders.

A: For the upcoming season before the quarantine, I showed up to practice every day at JFK under the coaching of Jay Antonio. Practice revolved mainly around the components of strength/form knows as "a regular day" and speed/endurance referred to proudly as a "speed day." After practice I trained at Custom Fitness where coach Tristen assisted me with an extra set of weight training.

A: This track season, I wanted to redeem myself. Coach Jay has taken me under his wing since my seventh grade. Since my freshman year, due to my countless actions of careless, I never achieved the level of athleticism I know I am capable of. I told myself this is the year it pays off, and I have finally learned my lesson. I planned on excelling in the 200 meters and compete with my hardest working with my teammate Joseph Aguon in the 400 meters.

A: At home during these weeks, I had a strength regimen for each day of the week. Every other day, I had an endurance work out consisting of either a hill workout for explosives conditioning or an endurance work out with a long run ranging from 5-10 miles followed by a mile and a half swim.

A: When things return to normal, I plan to happily make my way down to local restaurants such as KNs sandwiches and head back to Custom Fitness Gym and enjoy myself with a hard work out and an amazing recovery ice bath.

A: If things get back to normal, as much as I wish to happily step back into competition by starting the season immediately, I understand there is time needed for most of us to get back into top condition. So I'd fairly liked to say maybe 3 weeks?

A: I always had problems fully devoting my attention to a specific subject of interest. I was able to get myself into colleges I had hoped to attend. But I couldn't stop thinking about one thing – to become a U.S. Navy SEAL.

Daeline Pangelinan, George Washington Geckos Class of 2021

Pangelinan wrestles and plays soccer for the Geckos

A: While waiting for the upcoming sport, I’m doing my usual at home workouts continuing a strong mindset.

A: I’m waiting for soccer season, which I play on the defensive line. But I know my coaches want a big position change for me this season.

A: Since we’re in quarantine I’ve been doing workouts to tone the body/conditioning. Also practicing healthy ways to strengthen my immune system. Most especially trying my best to keep myself busy.

A: Once things get back to normal, I plan on going back to school and spending quality time reconnecting with friends, family, and teammates.

A: I want the season to start once the clear is given. I’m certain every fourth quarter athlete and coach is hungry to start their competitive season.

A: After this school year, I plan on doing my favorite hobbies (beach, hikes, working out). Maybe get a summer job. Then prepare for my senior year. I’ll be looking into colleges that I believe will lead me to success in life. Also, training hard to earn a scholarship in any sport that interests spectators that’ll help me start off in college. As an all around athlete, I know it’s pushing it to be given a scholarship coming out of public school.

Geordyn Santos, Southern High School Dolphins Class of 2020

Santos wrestles, runs cross country and track for the Geckos.

A: While waiting for this upcoming season for training, I am running light miles about 1-2 a day and doing some workouts that will also help improve my hurdling.

A: I am waiting for track season and the specific events would be 100-meter hurdles, 300m hurdles, and the 4x400 relay.

A: I’m spending more time on my legs and really stretching in hopes it’ll make me even just a little faster.

A: I am looking forward to hurdling the most.

A: I really want the season to start especially because I’m a senior and it’s my last year.

A: My plans after this school year will be to go to college at the University of Guam and pursue a degree in criminal justice.

Hallie Wigsten, St. John’s School Knights Class of 2020

Wigsten plays volleyball and soccer for the Knights.

A: I’ve been doing my part and staying active, or trying my best to. I’ve done a couple home workouts and go walking through Tumon with my dad and dog every night to stay active.

A: Looking forward to play Soccer - position is center back.

A: Mainly strengthening and just trying to keep myself moving.

A: Being able to eat out at restaurants, seeing all my friends and getting back to training.

A: I would love for the season to start as soon as possible if things are to get back to normal soon. I’d do anything to play my last season of soccer for high school.

A: I will be going off to college in the states after the school year. Still waiting to hear back from a few schools but I will make my decision in the next couple of months.