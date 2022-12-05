The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association/Guam Rugby Union boys varsity quarterfinal matches are set.

The postseason opens at 4:30 p.m. Friday, at George Washington High School. In the first of four quarterfinals, the No. 4-seeded GWHS Geckos will lace up their cleats against the No. 5 Simon Sanchez High School Sharks.

Headed into the final game of the regular season, the Geckos were in third place but dropped one spot after a 17-12 loss to the Guam High School Panthers. The Sharks, who defeated the winless Tiyan High School Titans 36-5 in the final regular season game, entered that match as the fifth-ranked team and that remains the same.

In the third playoff game, the No. 2 Okkodo High School Bulldogs will battle it out with the No. 7 John F. Kennedy High School Islanders. On Saturday, the Bulldogs defeated the Southern High School Dolphins 19-10. The No. 6 Dolphins, in their postseason matchup, will take on the No. 3 Panthers at 5:30 p.m.

In the Islanders’ last game of the regular season, they succumbed to the defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars 24-0. The No. 1 Friars enter the postseason as the team to beat and will take on the No. 8 Titans at 7:30 p.m.

All quarterfinal games will take place at GW field.

Girls rugby action heats up

With a few more games remaining on the girls varsity rugby calendar, an action-packed Saturday was filled with hard-hitting rugby.

Both the Notre Dame High School Royals and the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars finished the day undefeated, each team picking up precious victories and ranking points as the regular season nears its conclusion.

The girls postseason is slated to begin Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Guam High.

In their two games, the Royals defeated the Sharks 26-5, then doubled up on the Dolphins 10-5. The Cougars, in their pair of powerful pitch performances, defeated the Geckos 24-5, then triumphed over the Panthers 22-5.

The Sharks, Dolphins, Titans and Bulldogs each won one game. The Sharks defeated the Panthers 22-7, the Dolphins buried the Bulldogs 20-7, the Titans shut out the Geckos 15-0 and the Bulldogs blanked Tiyan 29-nil.