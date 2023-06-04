As the island is well entrenched in its second week of post-typhoon recovery, with most residents without basic living essentials of power and running water, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association has reportedly canceled the 2023 football championship game.

Originally, the championship game between the Father Duenas Memorial School Friars and the Guam High School Panthers was scheduled for May 27. However, on May 24, Typhoon Mawar struck the island, and residents are still reeling from the devastation.

“It’s just a bad situation right now because of the typhoon,” Friars head coach Bruce Meno told Guam Sports Network.

During the regular season, the Friars and Panthers never played each other, as Guam High forfeited the one and only scheduled game. Leading up to the Friars vs. Panthers game day, a video of a Guam High player taunting and disparaging the Friars circulated on social media, which led to the no contest.