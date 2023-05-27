The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association announced the All-Island football selections this week.

After careful consideration by the league’s coaches, Guam High School Panthers’ Deshawn Baird and Father Duenas Memorial School Friars’ Alex Sojo were selected as offensive MVPs. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, earning defensive MVP honors, the nod went to George Washington High School Geckos’ Rayce Rios and FD’s Caleb Murphy.

While Rios’ season and high school career has concluded, Baird, Sojo and Murphy will take part in the championship game, which was recently scheduled for Saturday, at George Washington, but has been postponed due to islandwide power issues and damage caused by Typhoon Mawar.

"Due to major power outages and damages due to the Typhoon Mawar, the football championship has been postponed until further notice," said ISA Director Marv Linder. "Teams will be informed once the fields are safe to play and all teams are ready. Safety of athletes and facility usage are pertinent at this time."