It has been over three months since Typhoon Mawar hit Guam but high school football is still feeling its wrath.

The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association 2023-2024 football season is supposed to kick off Sept. 29, but a lack of playable football fields may postpone the season.

“A lot of football fields are not playable at this time,” said ISA Director Marv Linder. “We’ve got to figure out where we're going to play.”

Linder said that he has been “stressing about this for the last three months” because he “knew this was going to happen.”

Without playable fields, Linder and the athletic directors are scrambling for solutions.

“One thing I'm not wanting to do is shortchange football because we got shortchanged last year,” said Linder, referring to the 2022-2023 championship game that was canceled due to Mawar.

“We want to have a full season even if it goes into the second (academic) quarter,” he said, adding that the championship game is slated to take place in the first week of January 2024 – well into Christmas break.

Linder said that football is the sport that everybody looks forward to and when games are canceled and seasons are shortened “it hurts.”

Linder said that he doesn’t “want to wait till the last minute” and delay the season.

“We have another two weeks before the first scheduled game. So we have time to figure this out,” he said.

During a meeting Tuesday with athletic directors, which was facilitated and led by Linder, it was revealed that John F. Kennedy High School’s field is the only field in the league's arsenal ready to host games, and it can only host games during the day.

Eladio Manansala, JFK’s athletic director, said that his school is prepared to host day games but cannot – due to lighting issues – host games at night until at least the first week of October.

“It’s going to take a while,” he said.

Currently, George Washington High School and Okkodo High School’s fields are unavailable because the typhoon shifted several of their lights and school officials are unsure if they are secure and pose a safety risk.

“I don't know if they’ve just pivoted on the pivot joint or if they're just dangling,” said George Washington High School athletic director Marty Boudreau. “If they’re dangling, that’s the bad part because that means they could fall.”

Boudreau said that Guam Power Authority needs to inspect his field's lights, which were damaged by the storm, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Boudreau said that he hopes that the GW field is ready by opening day.

“I’m trying to get GPA there to do a little bit of work – not much, really,” he said.

If George Washington’s and Okkodo’s fields are not brought online before the start of the season, possible options were suggested in the meeting, including using Hal’s Angels Field, Tiyan field or Talo’fo’fo’ field.

Other fields not up to snuff

Guam High School athletic director Ed Paz said that Mawar destroyed the goal posts, and the field lights have not been inspected. He also said that a federal contract exists to replace the goal posts, but he does not have a firm date when the job will be finished.

Father Duenas Memorial School athletic director Terry Debold said that his school has portable rugby goal posts that can be shared.

Southern High School’s field is condemned and unavailable. Linder said that, among other issues, the field is littered with broken glass.

Possible move to fourth quarter

During the meeting, Linder mentioned postponing the season until the fourth quarter of the school year but only as a last resort. Last season, due to issues ordering equipment, the football season was moved from its usual first-quarter slot to the fourth quarter. This prompted some football coaches to criticize the decision because, with rugby scheduled as a third-quarter sport, playing contact sports back-to-back posed safety risks for the student-athletes. Last year, due to safety concerns, the rugby season, which was originally a third-quarter sport, changed to take place during the second quarter of the school year. Currently, rugby is scheduled as a third-quarter sport.

Linder, advocating to start this year's football season on time, sees the benefits of moving the sport to the fourth quarter, especially for schools struggling to fill their rosters.

“I think, fourth quarter, we will have big numbers,” he said. “Because, I’m going to tell you, every school had the largest teams they ever had in the fourth quarter (of last year).”

“We had huge numbers,” added Linder, who is also the athletic director at Southern High School. “At Southern, we had 50-something.”

“Every school had pretty big numbers last year,” he said.

Not enough players

Currently, three of the eight schools scheduled to play this season do not have enough players to field teams.

As of Tuesday, Tiyan High School had 13 players, Simon Sanchez High School had seven players, and Okkodo High School had three. It was suggested that the three schools combine their teams and create a Bulldogs-Sharks-Titans all-public school team, but they would still be two players short of meeting the league’s minimum 25-player roster requirement. However, even if the three schools combined, ISA regulations would have to be amended to allow more than five players from any one school to affiliate with another team.

With the Triple J Ford Guam National Youth Football Federation expected to conclude this weekend, several freshmen will most likely join the depleted squads, but it is unclear if that will be enough players to fill out the short-handed rosters.

Also, with opening day just three weeks away, players will have to scramble to complete 10 practices, which is the minimum required for a student-athlete to be declared eligible.

“If they don’t have at least three or four weeks in pads, they shouldn’t play,” Linder said.

While Okkodo, Sanchez and Tiyan have struggled to fill football rosters in recent years, the Yigo-based Sharks face other complicating factors since its campus was condemned and Sanchez students now share JFK's campus for double session.

Sharks athletic director Randy Kakigi said that practicing at Sanchez and going to school at JFK has created transportation issues for his players.

With the future of the season up in the air, Linder scheduled a Zoom meeting Friday to further assess the situation.