The Guam Department of Education’s Interscholastic Sports Association issued its tentative four-quarter sports schedules for SY2021-2021, and it includes football, wrestling and rugby. All three contact sports were canceled in SY2020-2021 due to coronavirus-related restrictions.

Dependent upon Governor Lou Leon Guerrero’s expected lifting of restrictions and declaring Pandemic Condition of Readiness 4 on July 21, Liberation Day, football is scheduled in first-quarter sports. Wrestling competition is scheduled for the second-quarter. Rugby is scheduled for third-quarter sports.

First-quarter sports, which is set to begin practicing July 19, along with football, includes girls volleyball and cross-country.

“It’s a good thing for athletes to get back to the grind of their sport,” said George Washington High School Geckos football head coach Ryan Rios. “Hopefully, covid restrictions doesn’t hinder the competition level for each game.”