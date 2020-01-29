ISA Rugby Girls Scores Simon Sanchez 22 Southern H.S. 7 Tiyan H.S. 17 Guam H.S. 5 Okkodo H.S. 12 Academy of Our Lady of Guam 0 Notre Dame 17, Simon Sanchez 0 George Washington H.S. 33, Southern H.S. 5 Southern 14 Academy of Our Lady of Guam 7 Tiyan H.S. 14 Okkodo H.S. 5 Notre Dame 19, George Washington H.S 7 Guam High 10 Academy of Our Lady of Guam 10 Standing Notre Dame 2-0 Tiyan H.S. 2-0 George Washington 1-1 Okkodo H.S. 1-1 Simon Sanchez 1-1 Southern H.S. 1-1 Guam High 0-1-1 Academy of Our Lady of Guam 0-2-1

The Tiyan Titans girls rugby team (2-0) got off to a great start in the opening weekend Saturday at Okkodo High School as they captured victories over Guam High School Panthers (0-1-1) 17-5 and Okkodo High School Bulldogs (1-1) 14-5. The Titans and defending champion Notre Dame Royals (2-0) are the only two undefeated girls rugby teams.

The Titans and Bulldogs battled hard and finished the first half scoreless.

The Titans found themselves deep in their own zone in the opening minutes of the second half. Creating lanes, they moved the ball down the field. Then, about 10 meters from the try zone, Titans’ Mia Tobias got the ball and took it in to break the scoreless game. Iolana Untalan made the conversion to make the game 7-0.

“I had a good opportunity when the ball got into my hands, and it really felt good helping the team out,” Tobias said.

Moments later, the Titans scored their second try. Utilizing their passing skill, they moved the ball to find Untalan’s hands. Untalan dashed for 45 meters into the try zone, following up with a 2-point conversion to put the game out of reach with the score 14-nil.

On the last drive of the game, the Bulldogs' Danica Dela Cruz scored down the right side of the field to make the final 14-5.

Untalan, who scored 9 points in the game, said she feels good about how the team played in the first week.

“We are really improving a lot and are doing better than we did last year,” Untalan said. “It feels good to get off to a good start.”

Guam High 10, Academy of Our Lady of Guam 10

Late in the game between Academy of Our Lady of Guam (0-2-1) and Guam High (0-1-1), the Cougars were up 10-5. With less than a minute to play in the game, the Academy Cougars moved the ball deep inside the Panthers zone. However, a turnover turned into an opportunity as the Panthers’ Ellie Sheffield scooped up the ball and ran the ball for 90 meters to tie the game.

”I definitely think Academy is a strong team, but we were able to take the ball away from them,” Sheffield said. “When I got the ball, I was thinking don’t let anyone get me and I ran hard all the way for the try. It was important for us to get this draw.”

Southern 14 Academy of Our Lady of Guam 7

Despite the Cougars jumping out to a 7-0 lead, the Dolphins scored two unanswered tries from Isabella Hernandez to win 14-7. Hernandez scored her first try from the 10-meter mark in the closing minutes of the first half. The Dolphins worked the whole field as they moved the ball 90 meters and then Hernandez busted through the try line to tie the game.

In the opening minutes of the second half, the Cougars recovered the ball deep inside their own territory. After moving the ball to midfield, the Cougars turned it over, leading to Hernandez running a 40-meter sprint for her second try.

“We were stiff in the beginning of the game because most of our players are new,” Hernandez said. “The adrenaline really kicked in and we knew we had to bounce back.”

She credited the team effort for the win.

“I feel refreshed that we won and are starting off the season well,” Hernandez said.