High School rugby returns after 2 years

Two years ago, just a couple of days before Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency, high school rugby completed its season but since then the sport has remained dormant.

After the lengthy, COVID-19-inspired hiatus, the Guam Rugby Football Union/Guam Department of Education relaunched its league on Saturday at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

After a series of three, 14-minute games, Notre Dame High School and Tiyan High School girls varsity teams emerged as undefeated.

In the middle of the pack, Southern High School and Okkodo High School finished the day 2-1. At the bottom of the eight-team pack, Guam High School, Academy of Our Lady of Guam, Simon Sanchez High School and George Washington High School are still searching for their first wins.

In the Boys Varsity Division, Southern, Father Duenas Memorial School and Simon Sanchez each won their games. Southern, with one of the day’s most-dominate performances, defeated Guam High 36-0.

Father Duenas, also with outstanding play, defeated Okkodo 33-5. Sanchez, as tough as any team, defeated George Washington 24-10.

(Daily Post Staff)