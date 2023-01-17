Both the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam and the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association released their 2023 competition schedules and play swings into action on Thursday.

The IIAAG will open play this week with the following sports: tennis, beach volleyball, and boys basketball.

Starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Guam Football Association, the St. Paul Christian School Warriors will compete against Guahan Academy Charter School.

The IIAAG was scheduled to launch the 2023 season today, but longtime St. John's School Knights tennis coach Joe Cruz said that they are looking to push back the opener one week.

Sophomore sensation Sydney Packbier, the reigning MVP, in the season opener, will lead the St. John's School Knights against the Guam High School Panthers.

The GDOE ISA returns to competition with girls soccer, boys basketball, boys baseball, and track and field.

To follow your favorite teams and players, check out the upcoming schedule of events.

After what is proving to be one of the rainiest Januarys in recorded history, student-athletes competing in baseball, tennis, and beach volleyball will be shaking off the rust as competition resumes after the winter break.

With a preseason tournament dedicated to boys basketball, the 10 teams that competed in the third annual Clutch High School Basketball Classic, which concluded last Wednesday, will be entering the season in midseason form.

Father Duenas Memorial School, who defeated the St. Paul Christian School Warriors 71-62 in the Clutch Classic finale, will enter the season with the proverbial target on their back.

The George Washington High School Geckos, one of the strongest public school teams in the Clutch Classic, will be gunning for the ever-powerful Okkodo High School Bulldogs and the rest of the league. But for GW to make it to the championship game, they will have to win all of their games on the road as the Geckos’ gym remains closed.

In September 2021, the Army Corps of Engineers condemned the gymnasium, as hairline cracks in the ceiling posed a safety risk.