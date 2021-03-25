High school sports enter playoffs

After 11-1/2 months of sporting inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic, both the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association and the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam are gearing up for the playoffs and later rounds.

In ISA softball, the undefeated George Washington High School Geckos finish atop the standings and will meet John F. Kennedy High School Islanders in the first round of the playoffs on March 31, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at GW field. In their last meeting, GW defeated JFK 20-2.

The Geckos, in eight games, have outscored their opponents 152-17.

In the other bracket, on the same day and at the same time, the No. 2-seeded Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars will take on the Tiyan High School Titans at Tai Field, located adjacent to Father Duenas Memorial School in Mangilao.

The winners of both games will play for the championship on April 3, 2 p.m. Saturday, at a location to be determined. Earlier that day, at 10 a.m., the third-place game will take place at a yet-to-be determined location.

In ISA girls volleyball, heading into the Round 2 of the regular season, the Geckos are a perfect 6-0.

Pairings for the first round of the playoffs, scheduled for April 10, will be announced at a later date. The championship and third-place games will be held April 14.

In boys volleyball, at 5-1, JFK tops the standings. With four teams advancing to the playoffs, the first-round semifinals are scheduled for April 8. The third-place and championship games, sure to be taxing battles, are set for April 15.

In boys and girls cross-country and boys and girls tennis, JFK is poised atop the standings.

All four teams are undefeated.

In IIAAG cross-country, the All-Island Meet will take place today, 4:30 at the roadway to Tanguisson Beach at Two Lovers Point (Puntan Dos Amantes).

In IIAAG beach volleyball, playoffs are underway and expected to wrap up April 3. All matches will be played at the Guam Football Association in Harmon. Schedule, pairings and times will be announced.