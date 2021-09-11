High school sports in jeopardy of further postponement, cancellation

As the number of coronavirus cases reported continues to spike, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced that in-person education, including sports, is not allowed.

“Based on the latest report of positive cases from last night (Wednesday) and a high preliminary case count tracking for this evening (Thursday), in-person learning will remain suspended on strong recommendation from the Surgeon Cell (Dr. Mike Cruz) and Department of Public Health and Social Services,” governor’s communications director Krystal Paco-San Agustin stated Thursday in a news release. "Gov. Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. (Joshua) Tenorio met with school leadership this afternoon and more updates will be provided as they become available.”

The Guam Daily Post has been in communication with Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam President Terry Debold and Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association interim director Marv Linder to see if first quarter and first trimester sports are in jeopardy of being shortened, postponed or cut.

Debold said that if the lockdown extends for another another 1-1/2 weeks, the IIAAG may have to reduce the number of games. The private schools, adopting a trimester schedule, have a bit more time and flexibility before making a decision.

But for the public schools, the 2-1/2-week delay already has impacted its season, resulting in GDOE ISA drafting a plan to try to salvage sports.

Linder told the Post he is “working on a proposal to try to get noncontact sports approved.”