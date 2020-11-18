While many athletes have kept up their training, there may be a few – OK, more than a few – who are just starting to emerge from a monthslong hiatus and find themselves needing to shed a few pandemic pounds or have heard the rumors of competition somewhere on the horizon of 2021.

With the island’s jump in COVID-19 positivity rate over the past week, sports, from village softball leagues to weekend volleyball tournaments, are likely to take a back seat, but virtual competitions have become part of the norm. While many have kept up an active lifestyle through solo sports, a few may be looking to take the plunge and shake off the pandemic rust.

And, if leagues are a few months away, now may be the best time to get back in shape. There are several virtual competitions on the December docket that could offer the perfect segue to get your body back into rhythm.

It’s important, said JJ Ambrose of STEEL Athletics, that people don’t just jump straight into prepandemic workouts if they haven’t been keeping up the regimen.

It’s unrealistic, he said, to run a 6-minute mile if you haven’t put in the work to maintain the physical readiness.

The power of stretching and warming up

Instead, he offered some advice to folks looking to get back into the exercise groove.

First off, he said, there can’t be enough emphasis on stretching and preparing for workouts.

Stretching doesn't get the respect it deserves. A recent study found that most exercisers almost absent-mindedly engage in it a few minutes before or after a workout. But, the lack of focus on stretching isn’t enough to promote flexibility or any of stretching's other benefits. According to experts, stretching should be approached not only as a preview or addendum to other physical activity, but also as an essential stand-alone workout.

“I remember at 18, I could be 30 minutes late for wrestling practice, skip the warmup and jump right into live rounds with others,” Ambrose said. “At 33, I HAVE to be 30 minutes early to do a longer warmup than the younger guys.”

A recent report published in The Washington Post indicated that experts say that mentality is even more important now.

After months of quarantine inertia, stretching can be a low-impact, nonthreatening gateway to a more active lifestyle, either for those who have fallen out of a fitness routine or who are interested in starting one.

“I do a lot of active stretching and mobility work before the general warmup starts with the team. Same goes for after practice, I have to spend time stretching out, or the next day I won’t be able to move well, let alone hit another hard session,” Ambrose said. “As we get older, our bodies just don’t bounce back like they used to, and that’s OK! With the right protocols and wisdom, we can still perform well, if not better than in our younger athletic careers.”

Stretching improves posture, opening up the chest to improve breathing and increasing oxygen in the blood, The Washington Post report states.

“People tend to hold their breath when they're under stress,” The Washington Post reported, “and stretching also helps us remember to breathe more deeply and regularly. … Doing so activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which reduces anxiety and stress.”

Nutrition and accountability

Ambrose emphasized the importance of adopting a sound nutrition program regardless of activity level.

“Diet and nutrition is far more important than physical activity. As a gym owner, it might be silly for me to say fix your nutrition before your fitness, but the term 'you can’t out train a bad diet' is valid,” he said. “Less sugar and alcohol, more well-balanced, nutritious meals.”

Under Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1, gyms are operating at a limited capacity of 25%, Ambrose said, adding, “Now is the perfect time to get on a dedicated routine inside the gym. There are plenty of programs at different locations that will help aging athletes get back into physical form to take the fields again.”

Having a dedicated group of gym partners allows for accountability and keeps everyone in check for long-term success, Ambrose said.

“The commitment to yourself and the group can mean the difference between sitting on the couch and taking the right steps to a healthier lifestyle. For myself, I wake up every morning with a cup of coffee and the thought 'my gym needs me,’” he said. “It’s a powerful feeling that supersedes the want to crawl back into bed. We push each other beyond ourselves.”