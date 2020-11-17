Editor's note: This is the second article in a two-part series on Aniceto "Gido" Mandanas, a former Father Duenas Memorial School golfer who is making a name for himself at Holy Names University in Oakland, California. In 2019, Mandanas helped the HNU Hawks to the PacWest Conference championship. In March, the NCAA canceled the season and Mandanas has been waiting to rejoin the team ever since. Yesterday was his 21st birthday, so wish him a socially distant happy birthday, and follow him closely as he strives for greatness.

Aniceto “Gido” Mandanas carved a niche with Holy Names University, helping the Hawks cement the PacWest Conference Championship. But, with COVID-19 limiting competition, Mandanas has continued to work, keeping an eye out for opportunities – maybe even realizing his goal of playing professional golf.

“If I’m playing well in my senior year, I have a good scoring average, then I will turn professional,” he said. But, he offered this dose of reality, adding COVID-19 has caused him to lose a year of competition.

“The pandemic has made it harder for my decision to turn professional after college,” he said.

There’s also the potential to play one more year for HNU. The cancellation of the season allowed for one more year of NCAA eligibility, but Mandanas was unsure if that was the best course for him at this time.

“It depends. For me, my play is I want to get out after my four years just because of the expenses,” he said. “If the opportunity is there and they give another good scholarship … We have to renegotiate for the extra year, and if it’s good, I will be open to playing another year of college golf.”

Mandanas, who just turned 21, joked about being a grad student playing college golf and being an old man by the time he graduated.

A spring season

While the pandemic has slowed his collegiate career for the fall, Mandanas said he is hopeful for a spring season.

“It’s looking like spring will push through … My conference is planning on having tournaments and the conference championships,” he said.

At the start of the pandemic, Mandanas said it was tough and there was a point where he hadn’t touched a golf club in two months. But, the situation has improved.

“I have been playing very frequently. I still have a lot of time before spring starts,” he said.

And, Mandanas continues to look at the positive side of being home.

“What's nice is, I’m home with my family and I get to spend time with them, a lot, and that’s really good, too.”

His dad has always been a source of encouragement and support, he said.

“My dad really inspires me to play golf,” he said. “He has always given financial support, set funds aside so I can practice and play in tournaments. … I think it has worked out, the investment because I have a good scholarship and everything.”

Having a father who gave him room to enjoy the game and mature at his own pace made his golf journey more about the process than results, Mandanas said, allowing him to love the sport even more.

“Sometimes in golf, it’s weird. If you’re too focused on results, it’s counterproductive,” Mandanas said. “My golf attitude has to be in check. … You can’t get mad. The only time my dad would get mad is if I get mad.”

His mother, Mandanas said, made it possible for him to travel throughout Asia and pursue his dreams of elevating his game.

“My mom also had a very big impact on me. This is because she’s the one who took care of me when I was finishing high school in the Philippines and she traveled with me all across Asia,” he said.

School and advice to college hopefuls

For now, Mandanas, like students all across the island and the nation, he’s dealing with all the trials and tribulations that come with remote learning from connectivity issues to Zoom and a larger-than-normal workload.

“It’s very, very difficult. Personally, because I find it easier to learn in the classroom, compared to off my laptop,” he said. “My ability to retain information is harder on a Zoom call, you know, than in-person classes. … The thing about online classes, too, is there is a lot more homework that the professors post online. … It’s a lot.

Despite the issues, Mandanas is focused on hitting his goals.

“I decided this semester I could really focus on a better GPA. I’ve had a good GPA, but one of my goals was to get a better GPA,” he said, emphasizing his GPA is what fuels his scholarship, paying some of his expenses and allowing him to compete in the sport he loves.

He offered a few tips to those looking to take their game to another level.

“It’s really simple. You prepare. It’s all about preparation. You practice,” he said. “It’s not because you don’t have any tournaments, you don’t practice. You’re still practicing.”

He said it’s nice to see the younger members of the Father Duenas Friars out on the course, honing in on key aspects of their game.

“What’s nice is I see FD kids right now. Even though they don’t have tournaments, they are still practicing almost every day and they are always preparing. Especially now, you still have a routine of practice,” he said. “When high school season starts or when tournaments start happening again, you’re ready. Sometimes, you’re even better than before the pandemic.”

And will Mandanas be better after the lockdown?

“We’ll see,” he said. “Right now, I’m working on a few things, making a few changes. It’s a process, but I’m getting there. I’m feeling really confident for when spring season starts.”