Eleven men and women started the Guam Running Club's Commander Willie McCool Hill Run on Saturday, but only nine finished the mettle-testing, elevation-climbing event.

The course started across Adelup, near the Mobil gas station, continued up toward Nimitz Hill, turned right at the old Navy housing, hung a right at the Nimitz fire station, swung left onto Turner Road, then, finally, finished at Channel 10.

Richard Taitague, GRC president, described the event as “one of GRC’s most challenging runs on our calendar.”

He also said that the low turnout was “probably due to thunder and lightning earlier on the day of the run.”

Despite the lower-than-anticipated turnout, one male and one female runner placed faster than all others. Shannon Hoehna, who relocated to Guam last week, in 55 minutes, 22 seconds, was the first female to finish. In the men’s competition, Elcid Garcia, in 43:24, was the quickest male and fastest overall finisher.