Hong Kong basketball coming to Guam in 2 weeks

As the world reels in fear over the spreading of the coronavirus, the FIBA executive committee announced on Wednesday that the Bank of Guam Men’s National Basketball Team vs. Hong Kong game will be moved to Guam.

The game, originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 20, in Hong Kong, will take place 7 p.m. on the same date at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

After the first of two FIBA Asia Cup Qualification tournament games, Guam will host New Zealand on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 5 p.m.

Guam, world-ranked No. 73 and No. 12 in Asia, advanced to the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers by finishing undefeated in the Asia Cup Pre-Qualifiers in Thailand in December 2018.

“Thanks to the support of our sponsors and partners from the government, Guam basketball is ready to host these two international games, and put on a show for our home crowd, said Guam Basketball Confederation President EJ Calvo. “We proudly represent Guam, the Marianas, Micronesia, and the entire Pacific region against some of the top teams in Asia,” added Calvo, who is also Guam’s head coach.

“These are the highest-level basketball games ever held on our island, and we’re excited to test ourselves against other strong national teams.”

Tickets for the New Zealand game are on sale at all Foody’s locations and online at seetickets.us/gbc2020. Admission is $20

Due to the late schedule change, admissions for Guam vs. Hong is $10 at the door and free for anyone showing a ticket to Sunday’s game.

In addition, as a gift from the GBC and its sponsors, students with a valid ID can attend the Hong Kong game free of charge.