Since Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero lifted the lid on contact sports, it’s been a whirlwind of activity. But, the island gyms have been mostly quiet with summer basketball seemingly on hiatus.

That’s about to change with the Guam Basketball Confederation’s recent announcement of the KFC Youth Basketball Circuit, slated to kick off Saturday with the U8 and U12 divisions. Every week until Aug. 14 will feature a different age group.

“We are excited to organize youth basketball competition this summer and help coaches and clubs provide a positive outlet for kids,” said GBC President EJ Calvo. “The youth of Guam should stay active and engage in team sports as much as possible, and we are happy to provide an opportunity for teams to play again.”

Similar to previous summer hoops tournaments, nine divisions will be on showcase: 8U Coed, 10U Coed, 12U Coed, 14U Boys, 14U Girls, 16U Boys, 16U Girls, 18U Boys, and 18U Girls.

The limit is eight teams per division, and some age groups are filling up quickly, GBC stated in a press release. Teams are guaranteed a minimum of five games with all competitions being played at the Yigo gym and the Tiyan National Center. GBC will be closing registration soon with a maximum of 8 Teams per division. Teams can register and pay their entrance fees online at WWW.GUAMTIME.NET.

The tournament will follow a modified FIBA format and implement a game format that aims to help develop younger players in the younger divisions.

The modified game rules are aimed at stimulating better team play, improving defensive fundamentals and encouraging movement on the perimeter. However, these restrictions will be not be imposed for the 14U divisions and up.

“We are also focused on working with clubs to develop Guam’s future talent and inspire our community through the sport,” Calvo said. “Special thanks to KFC for sponsoring this summer’s Youth Basketball Circuit!”

Proceeds from the tournament will directly benefit the Guam National U17 Teams, as they prepare to travel to the FIBA Oceania Championships in Samoa in December.