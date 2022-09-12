DENVER — They’ll let Russ cook, but they won’t let this Russell Wilson eat without shooting him a funny look? Or threatening to pop him in the kisser?

“A couple weeks ago, I was picking up an order at Sunnyside Supper Club, and the guy at (the front) was making a joke,” Wilson — no, not that one — recalled to The Denver Post recently. “He was like, ‘Did you just put that down as a fake name?’ (I told him) ‘No.’ I get it all the time. It’s never really a negative.”

Well, almost never. See, there was the time Russell Wilson — nope, still not that one — made the mistake of getting a pizza delivered to him along the Front Range the night of Super Bowl XLVIII. You know, at the same time the Broncos were getting plucked like a chicken by that other Wilson and the Legion of Boom.

“In 2014, Broncos-Seahawks, I’d ordered a pizza during the Super Bowl,” our other Russell recalled.

“The guy who showed up with it told me he wanted to punch me in the face.”

Yeah, well, so much for the tip, pal.

“I said, ‘It’s not me,’” Wilson continued.

“He was like, ‘Yeah, I know.’ But he was all (fired up) and people were riled up.”

According to WhitePages.com, there are 17 listings for a “Russell Wilson” in greater Denver. Based on convos with a few of them during the Broncos preseason, their lives just got a little more interesting once the other guy — yep, that one, the Pro Bowl quarterback acquired in a blockbuster trade last March — with the same name rolled into town.

“The kids have been getting me lots of shirts that say, ‘Russ is the Best,’ and ‘We think Russell Wilson is the best,’” chuckled Russell Lowell Wilson, 75, a former pipe-fitter and school bus driver in Arvada, a Front Range fixture for almost five decades.

“So they’re playing around with it. It’s been kind of fun. Everybody’s got high hopes and they’re flying the flag. I hope it works out.”

This Russell Wilson settled in Arvada in 1973. He’s been married happily to his wife, Sharon, for 54 years. And right now, she kinda digs the idea of a husband with the same name as the most popular athlete in town.

“Everyone stops him at the bank and the grocery store,” Sharon laughed. “At the bank, he’s always like, ‘Yeah, my account should improve greatly soon.’”

Hasn’t happened yet. Still, Sharon added lovingly, “I wouldn’t trade this Russell Wilson for that Russell Wilson.”

We’ll have to check back with you in January on that one, ma’am.

“He’s got the city by the toenails,” Sharon’s husband said of his NFL namesake.

“He can do everything he wants here. He’s got it made right now. Name your price. He’s flying high. Enjoy it while you’re there and see what happens — because who knows what’s going to happen?”

Arvada Russell is rootin’ for ya, Big Russ. Heck, so is our Russell Wilson who ran into pizza problems earlier. His day job, by the way, is as a focus factory fabrication manager with Westminster-based Air Comm, which manufactures heating and air conditioning units for helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft.

Given how much time the Broncos’ quarterback spends in the air, jet-setting around the world with his family and wife, Ciara, that means there’s a chance his trips have been made more comfortable thanks to the work done by his namesake.

“It would depend on the type (of aircraft),” said Air Comm Russell Wilson, a California native who’s lived and worked here for roughly 12 years. “But it’s possible that I’ve made parts that are in it.”

When Broncos GM George Paton traded for the QB Wilson late last winter, Air Comm Wilson’s phone blew up with texts. A co-worker even snapped up one of Wilson’s No. 3 jerseys recently and wore it to work, hoping it might get a rise out of the other Russell in the office.

“And I said, ‘Hey, that’s cool,’” Air Comm Wilson said. “I might have to get one someday, too. (But) he’s gotta do well.”

Heck, if Russellmania takes off, Wilson added, he might even score a tiny No. 3 jersey for his newborn son Davis.

“I think it’s funny,” Air Comm Russ said. “It’s all good. I really hope he does do well. Because if it goes badly and I go out to bars, that might become an issue.”