The Guam Visitors Bureau and the Guam Running Club finished with an epic Ko’ko’ Weekend as 587 runners descended onto Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park at Ypao Beach Sunday for the 13th Guam Ko’ko’ Road Race. The GVB signature event has returned after a long six-year hiatus.

Completing the new course in 34 minutes, 23 seconds, Guam’s Hugh Kent became the new overall 10K winner for 2023. South Korea’s Youngho Kim placed second with a time of 34:36, while Guam’s Ryan Matienzo finished in 35:09.

“I am very happy to have won the race,” Kent said. “It was a little intimidating at first to see all these new people at the start line.”

With several competitors entering the race throughout the region, Kent did not know what to expect. For about the first half of the race, Kent, Kim and Matienzo remained shoulder to shoulder, with Matienzo and Kim exchanging leads as they raced for the finish line.

"(Kim) and Ryan would continue to pick the pace on and off, so I was barely hanging on behind them,” Kent said. “In the latter half of the race, the pace finally began to calm down, but Ryan had fallen behind, leaving me with the other runner.”

With Matienzo dropping back, Kent waited for Kim to make his move, but he never did. Kent didn't know if he was a late-breaker or someone who could turn on the jets at any time. Once he started to understand Kim's game plan, Kent made his move.

“It was the first time I had seen this person run, but I just made sure to stick with him until I realized I could pick up the pace myself,” Kent said. “It was really fun to race with people I've never met before, and I'm always excited to race with faster runners.”

Manami Iijima-Martin won the women’s 10K race with a time of 38:09 over second-place winner Sharon Hawley, who finished in 43:02. Yumika Sugahara came in third overall with a time of 43:56.

Iijima-Martin said she “definitely enjoyed getting back out there and excited that bigger races are coming back to our island.”

“Thank you to all the cheers out there!” she added. “So many people recognized me running and it's incredible to see how many people are rooting for me.”

Runners from several different countries, including Japan, Korea, the Philippines, Taiwan, Puerto Rico, New Caledonia, Mexico, Guyana, Canada and Russia, participated in the race. All runners received a finisher’s T-shirt, event bag, towel, post-race breakfast, and refreshments.

“We congratulate our 10K winners and the nearly 600 runners that made it a very special international race weekend,” said GVB President and CEO Carl Gutierrez. “Many thanks to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero for her support and blessing of this cultural event. Un dangkulo na si Yu’os ma’åse to our sponsors, partners, volunteers, first responders, visitors, and most especially, our community, for their support in the revival of the Guam Ko’ko’ Road Race and Guam Ko’ko’ Kids Fun Run. These events were created to give our residents and visitors a chance to experience our håfa adai spirit together.”

“This year’s turnout was fantastic and broke the record for being the largest 10K event we’ve recorded in recent years,” said race director Manny Hechanova. “We have enjoyed partnering again with GVB to support their vision of sports tourism and bring awareness to the plight of the ko’ko’ bird. We hope you all can join us for the 2024 Ko’ko’ Weekend on April 13-14, 2024.”

Ko’ko’ kids bring the energy

The 14th Guam Ko’ko’ Kids Fun Run kicked off Ko’ko’ Weekend with 483 runners under the age of 12 on Saturday.

The top three male and female winners were awarded division medals for the 3.3K (10- to 12-year-olds), 1.6K (7- to 9-year-olds), and 0.6K (4- to 6-year-olds) races. The ko’ko’ kid participants received a finisher’s T-shirt, event bag, towel, snacks, and refreshments. Free games and activities were also provided after each race for parents and children to enjoy.

Community support

In a press release, GVB thanked sponsors of the Ko’ko’ Kids Fun Run and Ko’ko’ Road Race: GRC, Three Squares, Run Guam, Vince Jewelers, Micronesia Mall, and Pay-Less Supermarkets.

The bureau also thanked its partners: the Offices of the Governor and the Lieutenant Governor, Guam Legislature, Department of Agriculture Division of Aquatics and Wildlife Resources, Department of Public Works, Department of Parks and Recreation, the Mayors' Council of Guam, Guam Fire Department, Guam Police Department, Visitor Safety Officers, Coca-Cola Beverage Co., Foremost Foods Inc., Glimpses of Guam, Hilton Guam Resort and Spa, Pepsi Guam Bottling Co., and Pomika Sales.

Additionally, GVB thanked volunteers who supported Ko’ko’ Weekend including Urban Fitness, Macy’s Guam, Tourism Awareness Group, International Friendship Club, Tara Tydingco and the John F. Kennedy High School Track and Field Club, Guam Islander Softball Association, Guam Badminton Federation, and the Guam Rugby Club.

Full race results will be on visitguam.com/koko.