Hui Aikane Golf Club donates to Shriners Hospital for Children

DONATION: The Hui Aikane Golf Club donated $3,000 to the Guam Shrine Club’s Transportation Fund for children on Tuesday, March 30. The monetary donation assists children, along with one parent each, on Guam with transportation for orthopedic needs at Honolulu-based Shriners Hospital for Children. From left: Joe Castro, Bobby Gopez, Lee Kahele, John Rios, Joe Shimizu, Art Chan, John McSweeney, Bryan Lee, Monty McDowell and Dexter Tan. Photo courtesy of HAGC
