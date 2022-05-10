Hundreds of soccer athletes, volunteers and supporters crowded into the Guam Football Association National Training Center Saturday to take part in the first-ever FIFA Football for Schools Festival Jamboree.

The daylong event featured 32 teams from 16 different schools. All teams got at least three matches with the top teams getting an opportunity to play a bonus match later in the day.

“We got to have a lot of fun today and this festival was good because a lot of schools – 16 schools – got to participate,” said Koa Reyes, a fifth-grader at Harvest Christian Academy. “I hope GFA can have more events like this for us, so even more schools can participate and more people can enjoy soccer.”

The day of festival matches began at 8:30 a.m. with a parade featuring each participating school wearing an array of colored FIFA Football for Schools shirts. Once all players and coaches marched on the field, event VIPs and dignitaries joined the students. The Hon. Joshua Tenorio, Lieutenant Governor of Guam, Jon Fernandez, GDOE Superintendent, and George Lai, GFA Vice President addressed the students and supporters with welcome speeches. Other VIP guests at the event were Speaker Therese Terlaje, Senator Amanda Shelton, and GFA Executive Committee members Fred Alig II, Tina Esteves, Duane Pahl, and Gian Tenorio, all led to the pitch by Sang Hoon Kim and Sakiko Ogura, Head Coaches of the Guam Men’s National Team and Guam Women’s National Team, respectively.

Lt. Gov. Tenorio, Fernandez, and Lai each took turns shooting a soccer ball into a goal to officially begin the festival.

“I’m so excited that we’re taking part in this – our students and our parents as well,” said Julie Salas, principal of Upi Elementary School. “I really hope this continues as an annual festival because it is such a wonderful event for all our students around the island.”

Keeping the youth theme alive, youth referees from the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth League officiated the matches. Attendees were treated to complimentary ice cream treats from Quality Distributors.

The festival is only one component of the FIFA Football for Schools Program. GFA also has teamed up with the Guam Airport Police to provide anti-bullying and character-building presentations at the schools. The first presentation of the program was delivered Friday afternoon at Maria Ulloa Elementary School.

To support the soccer-training component of the program, GFA donated equipment, such as goals, soccer balls, sets of bibs, cones, and markers, to all participating schools. GFA coaches made visits to schools to conduct sample training sessions with students.

School teachers and coaches will be able to continue to implement soccer as part of their respective school’s physical education curriculum or as an after-school activity with the help of a FIFA Football for Schools mobile application, which features fun training sessions for young athletes each paired with a life skill to learn and reinforce on and off the pitch.

“I’ve already been receiving calls from other schools about how to be part of the FIFA Football for Schools program,” said Sam San Gil, GFA Football Events Director. “We definitely want to include more schools into the program and to get more young athletes on the pitch to enjoy the sport. After today’s event, I’m sure the kids are excited to continue playing.

“We have more youth soccer activities lined up for this summer including the AFC Grassroots Football Day festival on May 21, and the start of the first-ever youth futsal tournament and league next month, leading into the next Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth Soccer League for the 2022 Fall season,” San Gil added.

