The AFC Grassroots Football Day Skills Festival and Celebration drew several hundred youth athletes, coaches and spectators to the Guam Football Association National Training Center Saturday.

With more than 100 athletes suiting up for the U8 to U12 division, brightly colored shirts danced through skill stations heading by GFA coaches while 12 teams from the from the Ford U14 Boys, KIA U15 Girls and Honda U17 Boys divisions of the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth League joined the celebration with games. Athletes also competed in small-sided games to end the event.

“The AFC Grassroots Football Day Skills Festival and Celebration was a great event to start off the weekend – you could see the young athletes smiling and having fun showing off their skills to their friends,” said Sam San Gil, GFA football events director. “The event also was a great way for the young athletes to get together and have fun with their friends enjoying football before the summer.”

Guam’s annual event is part of a larger celebration across Asia during the month of May, with 41 out of 47 Member Associations of the Asian Football Confederation participating in 2022, the AFC Web site states.

“The AFC’s Vision reinforces our commitment to further develop the grassroots movement to ensure football remains the number one sport in Asia,” said AFC President Shaikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa in a news release. “It is heartening to see our (Member Associations) organize their activities in the same spirit and passion, focusing on fun, learning, safety, and other relevant factors that make grassroots football a solid springboard for future success.”

Celebrations across Asia embody AFC’s Grassroots Philosophy. The AFC Grassroots Philosophy includes 10 concepts:

• Everybody has the opportunity to play

• Players come first

• There is no discrimination

• Fair Play must be respected

• Safety is a priority

• Football is everywhere

• The action must be age-appropriate, dynamic, simple, exciting, and rewarding

• Relationship, teamwork, and skills development are key components

• Social, emotional, health, and educational benefits are vital

• Fun, enjoyment, and love of the ball are basic ingredients

In February this year, Guam Football Association elevated its AFC Grassroots Charter membership to Silver status, after earning Bronze status in 2018. GFA earned Silver status after meeting requirements for the level in 20 performance categories: Leadership, Planning, Structure, Staffing, Player Programs, Grassroots Competitions, Fair Play, Finance, Partnerships, Personal Development, Results, Women’s Projects, Social Schemes, Specific Areas, Promotional Activities, Member Association Events, Adult Education, Ambassadors, Communications, and Facilities.

While Bronze membership emphasizes participation, Silver membership focuses on an increased level of quality. Gold-Level members set the benchmark for grassroots development, the AFC Web site states.

Next for youth players in the summer is the inaugural 5v5 Tournament for U8, U10, and U12 teams, as well as the GFA Youth Futsal League for U15 Girls and U15 Boys beginning next month.

(Daily Post Staff)