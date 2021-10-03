Following this past weekend’s Oceania Weightlifting Federation’s Oceania Senior Championships tournament, the Guam Weightlifting Federation athletes are ready and eager to flex on an international stage.

“There's no rest for this team and they are hungrier than ever to compete and do better,” said Edgar Molinos, Guam weightlifting team coach, answering questions as the weightlifting team was training.

“Next, we focus on the (Pacific) Mini Games in CNMI on June 2022. Micro Games July 2022, Asian Games Sept 2022,” Molinos said.

Guam’s Jacinta Sumagaysay, Nicola Lagatao, David Gustin P. Bautista and Brittney Pereda competed in the Oceania Senior Championships, which ran from Sept. 24 through Sept. 26. Sumagaysay stunned in her categories, earning the Oceania Champion title. She snatched 70 kg and hoisted a powerful 95 kg in the Clean & Jerk category for a total 165 kg.

Pereda earned fourth place in the Oceania Senior Championship, Molinos said. She competed in the 87 kg+category. She said this tournament was her first major competition and her goal was to hit her numbers in the snatch and clean & jerk.

“I definitely accomplished my goal and I had a lot of fun doing it,” Pereda said. Leading up to the competition, Pereda said the new snatches were a bit of challenge. She credits her coach and teammates who worked with her to improve.

“The competition was definitely a great experience. Even though this is an individual sport, I could not accomplish what I did that day without the help of my coach and teammates. We stuck it out together this whole weekend supporting one another,” Pereda said. “Next competition, I’ll be shooting for is Pacific Mini games in Saipan June 2022.”

The Oceania Senior Championships were judged virtually. Competitors were on island, while judges watched through video conference using Microsoft Teams. When it came time for Lagatao, the connection cost her a medal.

“She should have been the gold medalist and the Oceania Champion but the officials had trouble seeing her Clean & Jerk lifts due to bad internet connectivity and gave her a "no lift" on all 3 lifts when they were all good lifts,” Molinos said.

A recording of the lifts were sent to the IWF judges, but they stuck to the original call. Lagatao, who competed in the 45 kg category, said the same thing happened to four other athletes in other countries.

“We trained hard to win in this competition. Spent hours in training, and trained everyday prior to comp to make weight only to be denied the medal that we deserved,” she said. “We were winning by 9 kilos, and we could have won by 21 kilos, if the technical issue did not happen.”

Though disappointed, Lagatao refused to let the glitch get her down. She’s aiming to train even harder, with redemption in mind as she looks forward to the next competition.

“The best thing about this competition for me is making five out of six lifts. It did not turned out the way I hoped for but in my heart, I know I am a champion. I felt robbed … but next time I will take what’s rightfully mine,” Lagatao said.

Competing remotely also meant the weightlifters had to hold the weight overhead longer than usual because of a connection lag, Pereda noted. Lifting at their home gym was a comfort but the competition was still nerve-racking.

“You hope that it’s clear enough that they see the lifts,” Pereda said.

The remote competition also brought on some nervous feelings for Bautista, but he powered through.

“Mentally, I decided to have fun with it even though the competition was serious. I wanted to enjoyed my time and get redemption from South Pacific Games in Samoa where I didn't do so great and ended up bombing out in the snatches,” he said.

Bautista competed in the 81 kg category, accomplishing his goals at the Oceania Senior Championships. He walked away from the tournament lifting his target goal of 240 kg, he said.

“Even though I've had some inconsistencies with training because of work. I was able to maintain my strength by working with my coach to hit my declared weights for the Snatch and Clean & Jerk,” he said.

In training, Bautista went back to the basics and worked on fundamental techniques, he said.

Looking ahead, Bautista said now he’s working to compete in the Pacific Mini Games next June, like the rest of his teammates.

Molinos extended his gratitude to Fudoshin Training Center and Mariano and Tony Aquino. They “gave us a home so our athletes can continue training hard,” Molinos said.

The Guam weightlifting team are dedicated and very passionate about the sport.

“We are at least top five or six in the Oceania region behind power house Samoa, Australia, New Zealand, etc. and that is hard to achieve,” Molinos added.

He urged the community to support the athletes who continue to shine on an international stage.

“It would be a tremendous help if we have sponsors or donation to our federation and athletes. It will help us on our off island competitions to qualify for Olympics, World Weightlifting Championships, Pacific Games,” he said.