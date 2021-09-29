Kiarra Hutcherson has her cap set on a starting position as the Guam Women’s National Team gears up for its return to international soccer competition at the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 Qualifiers next month in Kyrgyz Republic.

Hutcherson, who is one of six goalkeepers being considered by the Guam Football Association for the Masakåda travel team, said she was honored and excited to be considered.

“I hope that I make my island, my teammates, and myself as well, proud knowing that I truly gave it my all and that I represented Guam and its National Team program well,” Hutcherson said. “I am definitely making it one of my goals to earn the starting position on the Guam Women’s National Team.”

The 18-year-old has worked hard on the pitch, but has dedicated her time and energy toward heeding her coaches’ advice, ensuring she understands the playing style required to be successful at the next level.

Three goalkeepers will be called up to travel to the Kyrgyz Republic when Guam Women’s National Team interim head coach Ross Awa finalizes the roster. The other five women being considered are: Sophia Garrido, Jena Cruz, Tristyana Santos, Angelyn Sobrevilla and Gabrielle Moser.

The ability of the goalkeeper to adapt to the demands of the game and adjust her playing style accordingly will be high on the coaches’ selection process, Awa said.

“It is important to select players that complement your goalkeeper’s ability, as it allows the team to be successful during the match,” he said. “Kiarra has a great opportunity to compete for the starting position in the upcoming AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 qualifying matches."

Awa, who also is the director and head coach for the Guam Goalkeeping Program, said Hutcherson’s confidence will come into play, raising her ability to perform well despite the conditions.

Guam will play a total of three matches in the qualification round. The team will open its bid against the United Arab Emirates on Oct. 18 at 5 p.m. Bishkek time (9 p.m. Guam time) and next will play against Myanmar on Oct. 21 at 5 p.m. Bishkek time (9 p.m. Guam time). The team will play its final match of the round against Lebanon at 5 p.m. Bishkek time (9 p.m. Guam time). The winner of the group will advance to the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 Final Round, which will feature the top three teams from the previous edition of the tournament – 2018 champion Japan, 2018 runner-up Australia, and 2018 third-place team China, PR, as well as the host country India. Other teams in the final round will be winners from the eight qualifying groups.

Hutcherson made her debut for the Masakåda when she was only 14 years old. She was a goalkeeper substitute in an international friendly match in Hong Kong.

Since then, there’s been no stopping the teen. She featured prominently on Guam’s U16 Women’s National Team and U19 Women’s National Team in AFC tournaments in 2018, as well as the Marianas Cup. Hutcherson started in goal in Guam’s 4-2 win over host country Sri Lanka in the AFC U16 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 Qualifiers and again against China, PR, in the same tournament. In the AFC U19 Women’s Championship Thailand 2019 Qualifier the following month, Hutcherson was a second-half substitute in goal in Guam’s 12-0 shutout of the Maldives.

Hutcherson is counting on that experience to help her perform at the next level.

“I feel that, as a goalkeeper, I have gained a lot more of both experience and understanding of what my position is required to do at a higher level of football,” Hutcherson said. “I also feel that I’ve become more confident in my ability for this position as well.”

She first started playing the sport at age 4, before moving into the goal at 8. At 12, she was invited to train as a goalkeeper. She has competed on numerous youth national teams in tournaments in China, PR, Sri Lanka, Kyrgyz Republic and Saipan, among other venues.

At the senior level, Hutcherson traveled to Singapore in 2017 and, earlier this year, she was called up to a Guam Women’s National Team Identification and Training Camp in San Diego, California.

In domestic competition, Hutcherson played for the Guam Shipyard Wolverines at the youth level and most recently with the Bank of Guam Lady Strykers in the Bud Light Women’s Soccer League. Hutcherson is a 2021 graduate of Notre Dame High School.

The Guam Women’s National Team will make its return to the premier women’s continental tournament after an 18-year absence. The last time Guam played in the AFC Women’s Asian Cup was in 2003, the same year Hutcherson was born.