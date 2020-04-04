IIAAG cancels 4th quarter sports

The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam announced on Friday that it had canceled all middle school and high school sports for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

“This was a very difficult decision, obviously influenced by the COVID‐19 public threat and corresponding government mandates prohibiting social gatherings,” the IIAAG said in a news release. “The fundamental mission of the IIAAG is to provide and help facilitate fair and safe interscholastic sports competition.

“Our community is facing an adversary that is bound by no rules and has proven to adversely affect human life. Sadly, this rapidly escalating situation prevents our organization from facilitating a safe interscholastic environment. We truly sympathize with all of our student-athletes who are being affected by this crisis, most especially the graduating seniors who will not have the opportunity to enjoy some final memories in high school sports."

Despite schools remaining closed and activities canceled, the IIAAG will conduct remote monthly meetings.

Any questions or concerns are welcome, and should be communicated through a student-athlete’s respective athletic director and/or representing administrator to the IIAAG, the IIAAG said in the statement.