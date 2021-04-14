With frustration at government guidelines evident in every line, Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam President Terry Debold sent out a memo detailing the cancellation of girls soccer for all schools under the IIAAG umbrella.

“With begrudging sadness and frustration, the IIAAG has been left with no choice but to cancel our girls soccer schedule,” Debold wrote Tuesday. “I have gone to extreme measures, seeking (Department of Public Health and Social Services) favorable consideration in allowing the sport. I also explained to them the schedule constraints due to other sports and school year ending. There has been no response.”

When asked if IIAAG would consider rescinding its decision to cancel the season if Public Health issues an approval on contact sports, Debold said it would be impossible for IIAAG to continue its girls season.

Unfortunately, Debold said in the interview, the girls soccer season needed to start and end before the third block of sports under the IIAAG umbrella, which includes girls volleyball.

“There’d be a real overlap, … regretfully, I have to make that call,” he said of the cancellation. “This falls on (DPHSS) shoulders … the burden and responsibility of athletes’ mental and physical well-being – it falls on them and they have failed all of us in the private schools, … our athletes, our parents, our coaches – everyone affiliated with the private school system.”

For the past two weeks, Debold has been actively pushing for the approval of contact sports, citing a lack of medical or scientific guidance on the continued ban.

“The decisions haven’t been based on any kind of medical reasoning,” he said Tuesday during an interview. “You allow bars to open and increase capacity in restaurants and stores … but, not allow soccer games - that doesn’t make any type of sense.”

In his letter, Debold expressed frustration with the political games, saying the decisions to reopen sports by DPHSS will align if Guam Department of Education calls the decisions.

“Mark my word! Without any change in COVID conditions but strictly because an April 16 deadline was communicated by GDOE, DPHSS will come out with a new guidance memo allowing contact sports on or around that date.

“This is consistent with the fact that private schools had to wait until GDOE announced returning to face-to-face classes before that restriction was lifted. Without mincing words, DPHSS direction is being driven by GDOE,” he said. “This and other actions taken over the past several months have made it clearly evident that certain individuals within DPHSS have an issue with private schools and our kids have become the unfortunate victims.”

In closing out his letter, Debold extended his regrets to the students IIAAG serves and thanked them for their patience in dealing with DPHSS.