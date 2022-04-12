IIAAG kicks off paddling series

The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam's Karerån Galaide 2022 series kicked off Saturday at Matapang Beach Park in Tumon.

Paddlers from four schools will be working to earn cumulative points for the season. After three heats in the 500-meter sprints, the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars emerged victorious, leading the Sottera Varsity Girls' division. In the Sotteru Varsity Boys, the Father Duenas Friars rocked the maroon and gold well, taking home the top points of the day. In the Mixed division, it was the Guam High Panthers who garnered the most points.

The second race of the series is slated for April 23 at Matapang Beach Park. Awards will be presented to the top finishers as well as the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam “The I man Minalåte' Award” for the team with the highest GPA at the third and final race on April 30.

The IIAAG Karerån Galaide 2022 is a participant of The Sailors for the Sea Clean Regattas Program incorporating awareness and impactful practices in both race day and practice sessions by eliminating single-use items, responsible waste management, and environmental stewardship.

If you'd like to know more about the program, check out their website at sailorsforthesea.org.

(Daily Post Staff)