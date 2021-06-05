The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam middle school volleyball leagues issued their All-Island nominations, indicating a wealth of talent moving up into the high school realm.

Bishop Baumgartner Memorial School eighth grader Mercedes Cruz led all votes to take home the coveted MVP title. Fellow Obispo Harley Yatar joins her teammate on the all island nomination list. Three St. Anthony and three Andersen Middle School athletes joined the selection.

In the boys division, Harvest Christian Academy's Jack Keith, of Harvest, led all vote-getters.

Fellow Eagle Koley Taitague joined him on the all-star team.

IIAAG Girls All-Island

MVP: Mercedes Cruz, Bishop, 8

• Bishop: Harley Yatar, 8th

• Mt. Carmel: Arriah Arceo, 8; Hannah Gamboa, 7

• Santa Barbara: Kyla Badar, 8; Gabriella Tesoro, 7

• St. Francis: Eliana Benavente, 8; Landen DeVera, 8;

• St. Anthony: Ariana Cruz, 8; Tasi Itliong-Cruz, 8; Hinengi San Nicolas, 8

• Harvest: Maria Cruz, 8; Nicole Sablan, 8;

• Andersen Middle School: Kanyce Thompson, 8; Jaelah Payne, 8

• St. John's: Knessa Davis, 8; Ava Ouhadi, 8

• St. Paul: Moriah Escalona, 8; Ryanna Ngircholmei, 8

IIAAG Boys All-Island

MVP: Jack Keith, Harvest, 8th Grade

• Harvest: Koley Taitague, 8

• Santa Barbara: Ian Castro, 8; Gio Yanesa, 7

• St. Paul: Melchor Cristobal, 8; Ryu Reklai, 8

• St. John's: David Del Carmen, 8; Billy Mann, 8

• St. Francis: Troy Dirige, 8; Jaron Meno, 8; Lavin Santos, 8

• St. Anthony: Francisco Egurrola, 8; Giovanni Palad, 8

• Mt. Carmel: Christian Guerrero, 8; Daryl Peredo, 8

• Andersen: Ben Harris, 8; Michael Sheffield, 7

• Bishop: Caleb Judicpa, 8; Caleb Pereda, 8