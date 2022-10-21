PAET/MVP: In this Post file photo, the Royals' Nyarah Paet (21) catches up to a well-placed shot during the IIAAG girls volleyball championship game against the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars Oct. 14, 2022, at the UOG Calvo Field House. The Royals defeated the Cougars. Paet has been named as the league's MVP. Matt Weiss/The Guam Daily Post
Less than a week after winning the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam girls volleyball championship game, the Notre Dame High School Royals have even more to celebrate.
With five players making First Team All-Island, the Royals received the majority of first-team nominations. And, a cherry on top of their dream season, Royals setter Nyarah Paet garnered the league's most valuable player.
The Guam Daily Post would like to extend a sincere congratulations to Paet, the Royals, and all of the teams, players, coaches and stakeholders who made the 2022 season successful.
