Less than a week after winning the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam girls volleyball championship game, the Notre Dame High School Royals have even more to celebrate.

With five players making First Team All-Island, the Royals received the majority of first-team nominations. And, a cherry on top of their dream season, Royals setter Nyarah Paet garnered the league's most valuable player.

The Guam Daily Post would like to extend a sincere congratulations to Paet, the Royals, and all of the teams, players, coaches and stakeholders who made the 2022 season successful.

First team 2022 IIAAG high school girls All-Island team Position Name School Grade Setter Nyarah Paet (MVP) NDHS Royals 12th Outside hitter Seniayath Bell NDHS Royals 12th Outside hitter Faith Piper NDHS Royals 12th Middle blocker Jaeana Lizama NDHS Royals 12th Middle blocker Wendy Zheng SJS Knights 12th Opposite Eliana Benavente NDHS Royals 10th Libero Reika Tenorio AOLG Cougars 12th

Second team 2022 IIAAG high school girls All-Island team Position Name School Grade Setter Cyerra Lauron SJS Knights 12th Outside hitter Shihori Fujisaki SJS Knights 11th Outside hitter Hinengi San Nicolas AOLG Cougars 10th Middle blocker Natasha Kelly AOLG Cougars 10th Middle blocker Mercedes Mendiola-Cruz NDHS Royals 10th Opposite Sophia Kelly AOLG Cougars 12th Libero Jada Ada-Vibar SJS Knights 11th