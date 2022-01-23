The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam recently announced all its high and middle school administrators voted unanimously to postpone all league-operated games and matches until Monday, Jan. 31.

In a press release given Friday, IIAAG stated with several of its schools opting to go remote as a precautionary operation measure, they’ve decided its athletics will take the same route.

“With the health and well-being of all the participants of paramount concern, it was overwhelmingly agreed that this pause would allow time to observe and perhaps help control circumstances affecting the spread of COVID in our community,” the release stated.

“We share in the communities concern and remain hopeful in overcoming this recent rise in cases. We strongly encourage everyone to remain diligent in practicing proper protocols and taking necessary safety measures to prevent further spread of the virus,” the IIAAG board added in the release.