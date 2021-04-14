Without the Department of Public Health and Social Services allowing contact sports, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam had canceled girls’ soccer for the upcoming season.

But after speaking with Governor Lou Leon Guerrero Tuesday night, IIAAG President Terry Debold rescinded the cancellation.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, Leon Guerrero’s communications director, confirmed that the the governor and Debold had communicated and an “Executive Order is forthcoming permitting contact sports.”

“The EO will take effect Friday, April 16, 2021,” Paco-San Agustin told The Guam Daily Post.

In a letter to stakeholders, Debold wrote that he appreciates Leon Guerrero's concern and intervention and will “work with my counterparts in the league to reschedule the girls’ soccer season.”

He also told stakeholders that the IIAAG will propose and present a new soccer schedule and for the affected student-athletes to be notified.

"When we heard the season was on, there was a new energy that you can feel," said Sam San Gil, Notre Dame High School girls' soccer head coach.

“Despite the shortened schedule, I hope the Governor's action will allow our student-athletes (to) enjoy a better high school sports experience,” wrote Debold.