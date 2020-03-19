The Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam on Wednesday suspended all sporting activities until March 27 due to the coronavirus.

The decision, effective immediately, covers high school and middle school sports.

“After collective discussion and consideration of various factors, including the rapidly evolving directives by our local and federal government authorities, the IIAAG board has decided to suspend any and all interscholastic activities up to March 27,” IIAAG President Terry Debold said in a news release.

If the government-mandated quarantine should change and extend beyond March 27, the IIAAG will cancel all activities for the rest of the 2019‐2020 school year, Debold added.

“This is a truly unfortunate situation," he said, adding the decision was made to "help safeguard the welfare of our student-athletes, their coaches, families and our community as we continue to receive guidance from the official government authorities."