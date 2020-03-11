With the split of public and private school leagues, Guam Basketball Confederation held its first postseason tournament for the varsity and junior varsity teams, giving teams an opportunity to battle in interleague action for all the marbles.

In Monday’s action, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam teams walked off with wins against their respective opponents, who had just come off the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association championships Saturday evening. The Father Duenas Friars, who have been on a tear this season, downed the George Washington Geckos 94-41. The Harvest Christian Academy Eagles, Guam High Panthers and St. Paul Warriors also garnered wins, advancing to tonight’s semifinal matchups. The Warriors will square up against the Father Duenas Friars, while the Eagles get a shot at the Panthers. The four faced off in the IIAAG finals on Friday with the Friars, Warriors and Eagles finishing one, two, three, respectively.

The junior varsity teams took to the courts last night for hardwood supremacy. Results were unavailable as of press time.

Harvest def. Simon Sanchez 54-40

The Harvest Christian Academy Eagles, led by Ryo Eda’s 14 points and Joe Henderson’s 13 points and six rebounds, eliminated the Simon Sanchez Sharks from the tournament with a 54-40 victory.

“This was my last home game as an Eagle, so it was nice that the seniors played one more time and got the win,” Henderson said. “We needed this game so we would be able to move on. We were playing super hard, getting the buckets and finishing our layups.”

In the opening quarter, the Sharks got on the board first and held an early 4-2 lead shortly before the Eagles went on a 9-0 spree, with 4 points coming from Henderson, to make the score 11-4.

With only 1 minute and 36 seconds remaining on the clock, the Sharks mounted an 8-0 run, getting their last 5 points from second-chance opportunities to end the first quarter 12-11.

In the second quarter, the Eagles defense worked hard inside the paint, protected the baseline and gave up only 6 points. The Eagles collectively got four rebounds and blocked two shots as they built a 27-18 lead at halftime.

According to Eagles head coach Lawrence Nagengast, the rebounds and the blocked shots proved key in the second quarter.

“I told the team if we got great boards and give them one contested shot, then we would be all right,” Nagengast said. “That was the difference between the first and second quarter.”

By the end of the third quarter, the Eagles continued to have success, maintaining a 39-29 lead over the Sharks.

With six minutes in the game and Sharks down 43-29, the Yigo team switched to full-court man, adding pressure to create turnovers. The Sharks capitalized, chipping away at the lead on a 9-2 run to close the gap to seven.

However, Eda wasn’t done, answering with 4 straight points to start his team’s 9-2 drive to end the scoring for the game.

Warriors def. JFK Islanders 59-46

The St. Paul Warriors hadn’t challenged a team from the ISA league since being bounced from the GSPN preseason basketball tournament by the JFK Islanders in January. Monday provided St. Paul a shot at redemption as they traveled to JFK for the first round of the Guam Basketball High School National Championships.

St. Paul rode a huge fourth quarter defensive wave, led by guard Thelo Orichiro, to stun the recently crowned ISA Champions 59-46.

The Warriors found themselves in the third seed of the IIAAG after not electing to participate in interleague play this season. Losses were given to the Warriors to account for the total number of games played which put them in third place behind the Harvest Eagles, despite finishing with the second best record in the league.

Warriors pull away

The Warriors had been trailing a majority of the contest until an Orichiro bucket in the lane gave them a 37-35 lead early in the fourth. The Islanders were stuck in a championship hangover, but explosive guard Rodson Simina would nail a 3 to give JFK the lead right back, 38-37, as they appeared to be headed toward a big run.

Both teams would trade buckets until another Orichiro bucket from the low block would get the Warriors up 44-42. A missed shot from Jeremiah Kintoki led to a corner 3 from Orichiro to extend the lead to 47-42, forcing a JFK timeout with three minutes remaining.

“We took over on the defensive end. Coach always tells us we win on defense, not on offense, so no matter how many shots we miss, we have to get back on defense,” said Orichiro.

Islander forward Ralf Manalac made the trip to the free throw line down 49-44 with a chance to cut the lead to a single possession, but Manalac missed both attempts with a little under two minutes left to play.

Orichiro put the game out of reach after intercepting a poor pass, leading to a fast break score to put his team up 54-44 with 53 seconds left to play.

“It was definitely in that fourth quarter,” Orichiro said about when the Warriors saw their opportunity to strike. “Coach told us that if we wanted to win then we better get at it on defense.”

Orichiro led all scorers with 17 points. Simina dropped a team-high 16 points in the loss.

The JFK Islanders were red hot in the opening period, hitting four 3-pointers for an early 16-9 lead. JFK would get a big lift from their home crowd, but the Warriors would get an even bigger lift from their big man Joel Reyes.

Warriors starting center Illac Lalic was out due to illness, which meant more minutes for reserve Reyes, and he was ready for his number to be called. Reyes converted on back-to-back scores to turn a double-digit JFK lead to 18-13 in the second quarter while also quieting the loud Islander crowd.

Reyes would provide more energy plays in the third, tying the game at 28-all after a cleanup bucket.

“I just felt like tonight was my night,” said Reyes on his big performance. “I had to pick up my teammates even if we were down. We told each other to pick our heads up. The more that we doubt ourselves then the further we’re going to get from that ‘W.'”

Reyes would finish with 12 points and his team couldn’t help but celebrate him post game.

“This is everything that I worked so hard for, it’s my mindset. It’s not about minutes to me, it’s all about hard work and dedication,” said Reyes on his elevated role.

Guam High def. Okkodo 80-71 OT

The Guam High Panthers defeated the Okkodo Bulldogs 80-71 in overtime. Nick Keefe hit a buzzer-beater 3-pointer at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime.

Keefe was clutch from the free-throw line in OT, sinking 7-of-8 and finishing the night with 28 points.

"Nick has come a long way this season and I'm proud of him for stepping up and being coachable in these last few games,” said head coach Reggie Guerrero, praising him for his leadership and scoring in the postseason.