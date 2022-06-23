Manami Iijima-Martin captured her second gold of the 2022 Pacific Mini Games, easily taking the aquathlon Wednesday morning in Rota.

After winning the sprint triathlon Monday morning, Iijima-Martin was the favorite coming in to the midweek aquathlon that consisted of a 2.5k run-1k swim-2.5k run.

She came out charging on the first leg with a 9:03 split on the first 2.5k. Her next competitors was 41 seconds behind already.

Charlotte Robin of New Caledonia slightly bit into the lead on the swim portion, besting Iijima-Martin by five seconds (14:39 to Manami’s 14:44 swim split).

The third leg was all Guam as Iijima-Martin was the lone competitor with a sub 10-minute split at 9:47, taking the gold at 34:21. Robin finished second at 35:53.

“I’m hungry to get better,” she said after the race. “I’m nowhere near the top girls.”

First on every leg, Iijima-Martin looked relaxed and was all smiles as her supporters rallied for her in the morning Luta heat. Coming out of the water, Iijima-Martin glanced behind her just to see where the competition was at. Seeing them far in the distance, the professional hit another gear, leaving the field in her dust.

On her Instagram, Iijima-Martin posted a response to her triathlon gold, saying the win was awesome, her goal was to stay healthy and keep her legs strong. She also thanked all those who helped her and supported her in her endeavors.

Thank you all for all the encouragement and the support," she said, thanking family, her husband, Jon, coach and to the various sports organizations and businesses that helped her succeed. "It's definitely a teamwork and I wouldn't have made it here without you guys."