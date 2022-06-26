It was a gutsy finish for Manami Iijima-Martin, who has had a phenomenal run at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games - scooping up gold in the triathlon and aquathlon earlier in the week. Iijima-Martin has made it look easy, finishing with smiles and peace signs while she almost cruised ahead of her competitors in Rota.

But, after a week of intense competition and being away from her family, her body seemed to hit a wall somewhere around mile 9 in the half triathlon that spanned about nearly 7 miles from Garapan to Susupe in Saipan.

It was a gut-it-out grind for Iijima-Martin to the finish line as she pulled in for the gold at 1:27.48, well ahead of Solomon Islands' Sharon Firisua, who finished at 1:28.33. With a gold medal in her pocket, she crossed the finish line to set a personal record, collapsing in exhaustion, not even completely aware that she had won the gold.

Iijima-Martin said it just wasn’t a good feeling from the beginning, feeling sluggish and not fresh because of her lack of sleep the previous two nights.

“I didn’t sleep well for two days and that caught up with me at about mile 9,” an exhausted Manami said. “I thought I got passed at the finish, but I didn’t. So all is well.”

On the way back to Micro Beach toward the finish, she even stopped for probably 30 seconds in exhaustion. As she crossed the finish line, she slowly fell to a turtle position in obvious pain beyond exhaustion.

“I think today felt harder than an Ironman. It was definitely because of the lack of sleep," she said.

At the start of the race, Iijima-Martin was all smiles. While she was grimacing a little at some leg tightness, she was still making jokes and smiling with her coaches and a few of her teammates from Athletics.

She kept it tight with Solomon's top runners to start the race. Running in a pack of three, they easily left the field behind. However, Solomon’s Dianah Matekali faded back about mile 5, leaving Iijima-Martin and Solomon’s Firisua to battle it out to the halfway point at Pacific Islands’ Club.

Iijima-Martin seemed to hit another gear, steadily pulling away in miles 8 and 9. Steadily, Iijima-Martin put about 400m between her and Firisua with about a mile to go. But, that mile was a grind as she took nearly 8 minutes to make it to the finish line. While Firisua made up some ground, the ever-awesome Iijima-Martin had done enough and then some to take home her third gold and set a PR for a spectacular finish to her Games.

Men’s Division

In the men’s division, Tahiti, New Caledonia and Papua New Guinea battled for medals.

Guam’s Ryan Matienzo, a dual athlete who competed in the triathlon, made up ground from mile 6 to move from 11th place to sixth, finishing the highest for the Guam men at 1:19.29. Matienzo looked good when he passed mile 5, even flashing shaka signs at his teammates cheering on the roadside.

With a front pack that posted times all within the 1:15 mark, their first mile was fast, forcing Guam to struggle to stay with the front runners. Matienzo worked his way up from the back to inch into the top 8.

Derek Mandell finished 12th at 1:28:18. Arthur Toves did not finish. After the race, Toves said he was disappointed in his DNF, but admitted the week took a tough toll on his body.

“I took off too fast and I just couldn’t sustain the pace. … My body was just done,” he said.