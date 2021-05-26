Heading into the Women’s Nationals United World Wrestling Junior World Team Trials, Tiare-Lynn Ikei had her doubts.

In February, the 20-year-old wrestler, who is living in Colorado and whose mother is from Maina, suffered a concussion during a practice.

Ikei had been hit in the head before, but this time was different. Initially after the hit, Ikei didn’t notice anything out of the ordinary.

But on her way home that night, the lights along the road glared and it was a bit harder to see the road, Ikei recalled. She decided to get checked out and learned of the concussion.

While others ramp up their training leading up to a major competition, Ikei’s head injury didn’t allow for that. She said she was out for two months and couldn’t train for competition. In the month before the team trials in early May, Ikei was able to do some cardio but still spent a very limited amount of time training on the mat.

Ikei also wrestled internally with herself.

“I was out of a lot of training. There’s a lot of doubt during that brain injury,” she said. “It took a while for me to gain back enough confidence to actually convince myself that I’m ready to step out on the mat. Leading up to the competition, there were many battles within myself.”

This was new ground to cover for Ikei. She’d overcome physical injuries before. While those had impacted her training, this brain injury had a resounding impact on her physical, mental and spiritual game.

“It was the first time the injury was affecting me overall. It made it tough to prepare for this tournament,” Ikei said.

Ikei said she was mostly worried about reinjuring herself, possibly causing permanent harm. She added that she broke down in the week before the competition.

At the same time, Ikei knew her strengths. She’d been training with the senior women’s team at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

“It was weird because I felt overall more confident in my wrestling, it was just a different mental approach due to the injury,” she said.

While Ikei wasn’t able to physically prepare as usual, she worked on her mental preparation, leaning on her faith and loved ones to get her through. She also worked with three concussion specialists and she said they’ve helped her a lot.

“This was a time when I really had to trust in my abilities,” Ikei said.

Her years of training and trust in her abilities kicked in and paid off as Ikei won in the UWW Junior Women’s Freestyle 53 kg division and secured a spot on Team USA. The event took place from May 7 to May 9 in Irving, Texas.

To come out victorious in this competition, after she’d overcome so many obstacles, made the win that much more significant to Ikei.

“This was an important competition. One, as a marker of the person I am now after going through all the trials and obstacles,” she said. “I feel like, mentally, after the competition, I knew if I could get through this concussion and everything I was feeling and thinking, I could tackle any other obstacle that comes my way.”

Ikei is now training for the upcoming UWW Junior World Championships in Ufa, Russia, that will take place this August.