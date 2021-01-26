On Jan. 23, FloWrestling held a virtual draft for the upcoming Captains’ Cup to make up the six teams filled with some of the best women’s wrestlers in the United States. Tiare Ikei, originally from Hawaii, has ties to Guam and was drafted by Senior World silver medalist Sarah Hildebrandt.

The Captains’ Cup takes place Feb. 13-14 and will consist of six teams competing in a women’s freestyle dual-meet event to win $50,000. According to FloWrestling.com, the plan was to have the women who qualified for the U.S. Olympic team serve as the captains. With hall the star power involved, Ikei said she is looking forward to the competition

“This is going to be a great event, and I’m super excited to be a part of it,” Ikei said. “Any chance we can promote women’s wrestling is a bonus for the sport as a whole. We have a super talented group of women that were drafted on each of the six teams. The potential battles we’ll see out there is exciting just to think about. We’ll most likely see the matchups at the Captain’s Cup that will happen at the Olympic Team Trials.”

Along with Ikei wrestling in the 53-kg spot for Team Hildebrandt, Lauren Louive, Jennifer Page, Kayla Marano, Precious Bell and captain Sarah Hildebrand make up the rest of the team.

Prior to the draft, Ikei attended the first U.S. Senior National Camp this year in Arizona and in December won the 150 Pound 8-Man Challenge also organized by FloWrestling, so it is safe to say she is ready for the Captain’s Cup.

“I feel good. It’s weird because typically I’d expect to have some rust considering the whole training situation with COVID,” she said. “I’ve been able to use it wisely though and have been able to grow in areas I wouldn’t have had the chance to before. I’ve also had time to stop and reflect on all the little things I need to do to achieve my goals.”

Some of the areas she has been able to improve upon with the downtime include getting prepared mentally, getting a routine down for pre-competition and having a proper recovery.

“After all this time, being able to compete again you get to see who is putting in the work behind the scenes. You get a chance to compare that growth,” Ikei explained.