Tiare Ikei spent the last week and a half in cold Omaha, Nebraska taking the mat with wrestlers all over the country in the United World Wrestling Junior Women’s Nationals Finals Nov. 13. She came out victorious in the 53-kilogram weight class and was awarded Outstanding Wrestler.

Ikei, who grew up in Hawaii, has connections to Guam through both of her parents. Her mother was raised on island and her father, Chad Ikei, is well known in the sports community through his football camps and the high school athletes he has helped make the jump to collegiate sports.

Tiare and her family visited Guam throughout the years, with her most recent trip being in September. She attributes the combination of the two island cultures to the many experiences she has had through wrestling thus far.

“I feel like Guam is very faith-based, so it’s been a big part of my journey in wrestling,” she says. “The support from the island through my mom’s friends and my dad’s connections that he made really showed me what Guam is all about. Everybody knows everybody. Everyone’s very supporting and with you on your journey.”

When the Ikei family visited Guam this past September, they were had to do a 17-day quarantine before being able to see their family, including Tiare Ikei’s grandparents who passed away from COVID-19.

The quarantine stay forced Tiare and her siblings, who all wrestle competitively as well, to get creative if they wanted to maintain a high level of fitness. Through her father’s network, they were able to get wrestling mats into their hotel rooms and take advantage of the downtime.

“It was kind of nice to test ourselves in that situation. Our family was going through a lot, learning how to react from that and what to do from there. We could have easily sat in our rooms the whole time,” Tiare said. “I was training with my brother and sisters, so it was kind of like the old days in Hawaii having the whole family in the gym training again.”

After her visit to Guam, Ikei went immediately back to the Olympic Training Center in Colorado where she currently resides to prepare for the competition, giving her a little less than four weeks to prepare for UWW Junior Women’s National Finals.

The competition had a hectic schedule with multiple matches over the course of a weekend, sometimes wrestling in more than one match a day.

Ikei was coming in armed with experience. In the previous competition, Ikei lost in the semifinals — so this time around, she said, she had a better idea how to key in on the mental and physical strength needed to win.

Ikei came out on top this time around, winning the U23 Women’s Division in the 53-kilogram weight class and won the Outstanding Wrestler Award for the entire tournament.

“It (winning the award) says and means a lot, because based on who you wrestle and how you wrestle, the spectators and those running the event saw something that stood out,” she said. “I think one of the best things was one of the coaches started talking to me about seeing something special in me. I just felt those kinds of comments and winning the award are a reflection of your performance and the grit you have.”