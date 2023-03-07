Cross a huge milestone off Imelda Waldron’s bucket list.

The 57-year-old Dededo resident became the fourth Guamanian in history to achieve the coveted Abbott World Marathon Majors Six Star Medal Sunday in Tokyo.

The COVID-19 pandemic slowed her goal of completing the six world marathons, but never derailed her from the mission.

With the Chicago, New York, Boston, Berlin and London marathons finished, neatly tucked away in her memory, Tokyo was the final jewel. What started off as a quest in October 2018 in the Windy City, quickly took hold, and, about 4 1/2 years later, ended with a tremendous accomplishment in the Land of the Rising Sun.

“I’m just thankful that I’m finally done,” Waldron said. “It’s a privilege to be part of this event.”

Now, Waldron is in elite company, joining Hisamitsu Hamamoto, Cameron O’Neal and Ayshalynn Perez as the only Guamanians to complete all six major marathons.

Along Waldron’s journey, most of all, she enjoyed the BMW Berlin Marathon and the TCS London Marathon. For the European swing, her daughter traveled with her and they turned the experience into a grand vacation.

“We really had a good time,” Waldron said.

But with so many miles traveled and the cost of flights, hotel stays, dining at restaurants, and many other expenses adding up, the Pacific Islands Club accountant felt a sense of relief to have reached her goal.

“I’m proud of this accomplishment, although it’s not easy as it involves time and money,” she said.

Waldron finished the Tokyo Marathon in 4 hours, 31 minutes, and 9 seconds, her slowest of the six races.

“Today’s run was not easy. This is my slowest time. But I needed to finish and get that sixth star,” she said.

With looming deadlines and numbers needing to be crunched, a modest Waldron described the trip to Japan as “nothing special.”

“This is a very short trip for me as I need to go back to work,” she said.

Waldron told The Guam Daily Post that she will continue to run marathons and thanked those who helped along the way.

“I would like to thank my running buddies for the support while training,” she said.