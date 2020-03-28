When Imelda Waldron first decided to start running five years ago, her goal was to get in shape and live a healthier lifestyle. Logging countless miles, the 54-year-old Barrigada resident became addicted to the sport, turning running into her life’s passion.

With her love for racing cemented, not a passing fancy, her goals have expanded to finishing three more marathons in 2020 as she works toward becoming a six-star finisher and complete the Abbott World Marathon challenge.

The Abbott World Marathon Majors is a series consisting of six of the largest and most renowned marathons in the world. The races take place in Tokyo, Boston, London, Berlin, Chicago, and New York City.

“My goal is to finish the sixth star,” said Waldron, a feat conquered by fellow Guamanian Cameron O’Neal in April 2019. “So far, I have two, one from New York and Chicago.

“Late last year, I found out that I got into the Boston Marathon and the London Marathon. I just recently got word that I got into Berlin through the lottery system.”

Thirty-three percent of the way to accomplishing her goal, Waldron is registered for the upcoming Boston, London, and Berlin marathons. Originally scheduled for April and May, due to the coronavirus pandemic, they were moved to September. Before the change, she had been ticking the days off of her calendar.

“I started training for Boston and London in November,” Waldron said. “I reached out to Rhea Macaluso because she qualified for Boston two times. I asked her to give me advice and to help coach me during my journey.

"I was in the peak of my training.”

With less than three weeks separating Boston, London, and Berlin, stamina will be the name of the game.

"Now, I will reschedule my serious training to start in June,” Waldron said. “We are keeping my miles low, and will include a bit of cross-training just to maintain my stamina.”

With a new training regimen planned and the disappointment of having to adapt to the postponements diminishing, Waldron is back on the street, logging the miles. And, with government-mandated social distancing in effect, she runs alone.

“When I started training for Boston, I was training by myself because I had a different goal,” Waldron said. “So, being forced to run alone because of social distancing is not hard for me, but it’s fun to run with a group.”

Since 2015, Waldron has finished 11 marathons and hopes that the virus will be contained and she can check the Abbott Majors off her bucket list.

Remembering one of her proudest moments along the journey, Waldron’s greatest achievement was qualifying for the Boston Marathon.

“I was very happy, and I couldn’t believe I did it,” she said. “It’s every runner’s dream to run the Boston Marathon.”