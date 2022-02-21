With the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association inter-league basketball playoffs rapidly approaching, the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars will be heading into the postseason with a full head of steam.

On Saturday afternoon, in the island’s capital village, the Herculean Cats of Hagåtña defeated the visiting Okkodo High School Bulldogs 62-21.

After a 40-minute delay to the start of the game, a result of a mix-up in officiating schedules, the poised Cougars remained unshaken as they jumped out to a 17-0 lead in less than four minutes.

The Cougars’ Cori-Nicole Paulino, who led all scorers with 14 points, scored most of her buckets in the first half, dropping seven of Academy’s first 11 points. Inspired by Paulino’s tenacity and triumph, Academy led 40-7 at halftime.

“I planned to keep my foot on the gas from the beginning, Paulino said. “It was all about keeping the energy up and we just went from there.”

With 11 different Cougars contributing offensively, Torie Rapadas’ 10-point performance helped power Academy’s explosive offense.

Late in the second half, providing much of the Cougars’ point tally, Paulino, Oriana Sevilla and Mia Taitano each converted back-to-back buckets.

Throughout the third and fourth quarters, with an insurmountable lead and the game nearly notched in the record book, Academy’s bench players received much-deserved playing time. Even as the Bulldogs’ offense and defense came to life, the purring predators kept the Bulldogs chained to the post.

“We’re getting the young ones off the bench and it’s great. We do our best to motivate them to keep going,” said Paulino on the bench players getting valuable minutes which will help the team succeed in the playoffs.

Although no Bulldogs' baller scored double-digits, an unselfish squad by design and nature, Okkodo’s Jasmine Samson led her team with eight points.

Playoffs nearing

As inter-league play only applies to the regular season, both GDOE ISA and the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam will host their own playoffs - a champion emerging from each league.

After the Cougars vs. John F. Kennedy High School Islanders - the public school system’s No. 1 team - game was canceled last week, the teams will most likely not get a chance to play this season.