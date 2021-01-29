Last year, when Jadrian Juico, 16, was a sophomore at Okkodo High School, he was ready to put his training to the test against the island’s other track and field student-athletes. He had put in the extra time and he wanted nothing more than to bring pride to his school, his teammates and his family.

But a few days before the season was set to begin, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero issued her first of many coronavirus-inspired executive orders, ordering schools to close and stopping all interscholastic competition. Nearly 11 months later, schools are beginning to open and some students are beginning to rejoin their long-forgotten teams.

“I had prepared before the season. I did so many runs. I think it went to waste,” said Juico, an honor student who is working toward a nomination to either the United States Naval Academy or the United States Air Force Academy. “I should have done a race after it, even on my own, to time it. I didn’t do it.”

Although he hasn’t competed in nearly a year, Juico has remained motivated, physically fit and optimistic. Even when he didn’t feel like running, he turned to the internet for inspiration. He turned to Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I have been watching a lot of motivational videos by Arnold Schwarzenegger,” he said.

“I started researching videos and I saw his name and I just pressed his name for a YouTube video,” he added. “It was pretty cool.”

Juico shared that he was impressed by Schwarzenegger’s machine-like approach to life, requiring minimal sleep and accomplishing so much - like “The Terminator,” the 1984 Hollywood movie where he portrayed a cyborg assassin.

“He manages his schedule. He only gets like six hours of sleep. I’m doing that too. I sleep at 9, and I wake up at four and I do some extra things for myself, to improve myself,” Juico said. “He had school. He worked as a construction worker. He does other things. He does a lot of things in 18 hours. He doesn’t waste a single second.”

With the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association season having kicked off on Jan. 25, Juico is excited to rejoin his team, but said he doesn’t know what to expect. With interscholastic athletic competition still not allowed, he is hopeful that restrictions will be lifted and he will be able to pick up where he left off - or become even better.

“I have been pretty consistent the past seasons,” he said. “For this season, it’s more like, I’ve got to motivate the team. I want to be a motivator. I want to be a role model, so my team can look up toward me and they can push. We can give it our best shot because we can improve.

“Anything could happen.”

With 10 people living in the family residence, Juico explained that he is nervous about contracting COVID-19, the disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus, and infecting family members. But he is also excited for the season to begin.

“I’m excited, but at the same time I am really cautious,” he said. “There could be some other person that is sick and I might come into contact and I might go back to my family and I might make them sick.

“You’ve just got to take precautions and the season will be fun.”

He said that some of his family members “worry about me competing.”

Regardless of whether restrictions are lifted, Juico sees his future as now and hopes to inspire the hundreds of student-athletes who may be struggling with motivation.

“I just want to say to other people, ‘just keep pushing forward with your goals. It’s a new year. … Keep grinding. Don’t stop. No matter what pushes you, you have to persevere.’”