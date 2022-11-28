Inaugural Oceania Cycling Confederation Pacific Cup set to boost cycling development in Pacific islands

The inaugural Oceania Cycling Confederation Pacific Cup will be held Dec. 9 and Dec. 11 in Guam and will serve as a catalyst for further growth across the Oceania region.

Comprised of a time trial on Dec. 9 and a road race on Dec. 11, the Pacific Cup is held concurrently with the Tour of Guam, the island’s most prestigious cycling race. The two races provide an opportunity for riders across Pacific nations to test themselves in regional competition.

The last Pacific island cycling event was at the Pacific Games in Tahiti in 1995. The 27-year absence of inter-island cycling competition has seen the Pacific Cup a highlight of the Oceania calendar, with entries from across the region.

Competitors from seven nations, Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Vanuatu, Fiji, Samoa, New Caledonia and Tahiti will comprise the men's events.

In a sign of the strength in women's cycling, riders from Guam, CNMI, Fiji, Samoa, New Caledonia and Tahiti will line up in the women's race.

The hosting of the Pacific Cup was made possible due to significant funding from the Union Cycliste Internationale, which committed to supporting the development of cycling globally.

“The Pacific Cup marks a significant milestone for the development of cycling in Oceania,” said Oceania Cycling Confederation President Tony Mitchell. “For the first time ever, our Pacific nations will compete for the title of Pacific Cup Champion. This event brings together seven Pacific nations and sees both male and female athletes competing. On behalf of Oceania Cycling Confederation, I wish the athletes competing all the best and I thank Guam for hosting the inaugural Pacific Cup.”

Eric Tydingco, the president of the Guam Cycling Federation and OCC vice president, is thrilled to host the event.

“We're excited to finally get this event going,” he said. “As a grassroots cycling country, having the Pacific Cup nested within our annual one-day Tour of Guam race makes the most sense. Not only will we be crowning the first Pacific Cup champions, this race will also determine the Guam National Road champions.”

Initially planned for December 2020, the Pacific Cup was postponed in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2022 edition will feature a road time trial and a road race, with future editions expanding to other cycling disciplines, beginning with mountain biking.

The introduction of the Pacific Cup is the first step in the OCC's ambitious athlete pathway strategy for Pacific cyclists, with the goal of creative competitiveness of Pacific riders at Oceania championships and the return of cycling to the Pacific Games in 2027.

The 2023 Oceania Pacific Calendar will be announced in early 2023.