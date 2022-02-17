If last weekend’s Pickleball Guam Association Inaugural Membership Drive & Random Draw Tournament is any indication of how popular pickleball may become on Guam, the sky’s the limit. When Madeline “Ronni” Connelly created the Pickleball Guam Association in August 2021, islanders seemed uninterested in the sport. But six month later, what was once shunned and not fully understood is trending upward and becoming all the rave.

After two days of nonstop action at the Tamuning Mayor’s Office tennis courts, three doubles teams, in three different divisions, walked away with the hardware.

In the Men’s Open Division, Albert Manansala and Richard Hawes def. Steve McManus and Nelson Krum 11-5, 11-8. In the Ladies Open Division, Ayana Nakagawa and Aubree Owens def. Andresina Sengebau “Nina” McManus and Tomi Castillo 11-4, 10-12, 15-13. Finally, in the Mixed Open Division, Aubree Owens and Nelson Krum def. Tomi Castillo and Blade Dawson 11-5, 11-3.

“We came in very strong and heavy and won our first sets,” Owens said. “We didn't overanalyze our opponents. … I myself may have gotten intimidated because I know the quality of players here, but I didn't let it stop me.”

Along with battling their opponents, Krum, Owens and the rest of the field had to battle the elements, as wind pushed the lightweight pickleball - akin to a whiffle ball - through the air with ease.

“It was very windy out there, which made for tough play. But it was fun to come out on the winning side,” said Krum after the straight-sets victory over over the 14-year-old Dawson and Castillo, a skilled player with a tennis background.

Krum, who is from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands and serves as the United States of America Pickleball Association’s Saipan ambassador, visited the island to compete and promote the world’s fastest growing sport.

“Come out and play, first of all,” said Krum, sharing that the PGA meets every Tuesday and Thursday night from 7-9 p.m. at the Tamuning courts and from 5-9 p.m. on Sundays at the same location. “It is an easy game to pick up. It's a very social game, people have a lot of fun.”

With free loaner rackets and top players on hand to offer instruction, interested parties are urged to try the sport and see if it suits them.

Owens, who walked away with two trophies and bragging rights until the next tournament, also encourages islanders to get healthy and join the fun.

“Everyone's very welcoming in the pickleball community. Anywhere that you go, you'll find these pickleball players that are eager to teach others how to play and are happy to welcome you to the sport,” she said. “It’s all fun in competition and everybody's just out there having a good time on the court.”

“Anyone and everyone can get into it. You do get a good amount of exercise out there, but it's very easy,” she added.

While the tournament drew players as young as 14 and several manåmko' of varying skill levels, even the newest players quickly got the hang of the sport and made friends along the way. As players leveled up and learned the game’s intricacies such as scoring and positioning, Krum and Owens worked their way through their double-elimination draws. The pair, who have even played together on Saipan, enjoy the camaraderie and chemistry they have forged through competition.

Krum, as aggressive player who relies on power, shared that Owen’s skill and finesse compliment the duo.

“Aubree’s got a great short game. She doesn't miss when she’s in the kitchen area, the no-volley zone. “I like to bang away at it, so it's tough for an opponent to get a rhythm.”