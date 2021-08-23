Calm seas, dry streets and a cool breeze created ideal conditions for Sunday’s Community First Guam Triathlon Federation National Championship.

The 2021 GTF National Championship, an Olympic-distance event, starting at Malesso’ Sons and Daughters Pier Park, consisted of a 1,500-meter swim, a 24-mile bike ride through Inalåhan, and a six-mile run to Humåtak. Each discipline comprised two laps.

Ryan Matienzo, in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 40 seconds, claimed the Men’s National Championship. Kristina Ingvarsson, in 2:24:00, won the women’s title.

“This one felt amazing,” Ingvarsson said.

Ingvarsson shared that she trimmed nearly 15 minutes off her 2017 race time and did so, in part, by having Art Guerrero, her husband, tune her bike for triathlon. She also said Amphibious Guam coach Andy Lee helped her become faster and more confident in the ocean than ever before.

“That made a huge difference,” she said. “The swim just felt so smooth. I knew what I was doing, and I felt confident.”

She added that coach Cameron O’Neal and training partner Jen Camacho’s encouragement helped her cut time.

“She is so inspirational to me,” Ingvarsson said. “She really pushes to make sure we get out there. … It’s just amazing.”

Excited to still be performing at a high level, Ingvarsson is pleased with the accomplishment.

“I feel proud that I can still maintain the training,” said Ingvarsson, a 47-year-old mother of two who works a full-time job. “I put my heart and soul into it, and I do it for myself, I do it for my family, to stay healthy.

"I’m just happy my form is still there with my run, that I can keep my pace. I can still run strong like I have been in the past," she added.

Whereas Ingvarsson has a strong history of competing in triathlon, Matienzo’s national championship was his first time ever competing as a solo athlete in a triathlon. Incredibly, prior to the race, the middle- and long-distance runner had been swimming less than three months.

“I started swimming first of June. Three months swimming, nonstop,” Matienzo said. “Every day, I had to keep swimming, except when the weather was bad,” added the 36-year-old.

Matienzo said his goal, in the swim, was to finish sub-28-minutes. But when he exited the water, he had conquered the course in 23 minutes.

“When I looked at my watch, I thought, ‘Sub-23, this is really fast,’” he said.

With a way-better-than-expected swim, Matienzo began to believe he had a shot at winning.

“‘Maybe I have a chance,’” he said to himself.

After a strong showing on the bike, the run came down to a three-man battle between 17-year-old Mark Imazu, 2019 national champion Craig Weymouth and himself. After Imazu backed off, it became a two-man race - neck and neck as they ran to Humåtak and back.

“When I saw him going up and I’m going up, there’s a good chance I am going to get it. I’ll have a strong kick in the end,” Matienzo said.

I want to thank my swimming partner Elaine Kwok and training parter Caloi Baguyo, Matienzo added.

“They are the ones who pushed me on my swim,” he said.

Matienzo, who has been cycling for only 17 months, began training at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. He shared that the island’s friendly cycling community taught him how to ride.

“I got help from a lot of cyclists here,” he said. “They are helping me on how to get stronger, how to stay focused - hold your power without too much energy.”

Manami Martin, in 2:00:00, was the fastest overall finisher, but without having met residency requirements, the title was awarded to Ingvarsson.

Martin told The Guam Daily Post she will become a resident sometime this year or in January 2022.

“I felt great all the way,” Martin said. “I haven’t raced for over a year and a half, so I was kind of getting nervous.”