Call her Ironman.

Maina resident Kristina Ingvarsson had come off a 2.4-mile swim, then hopped on a bike for a 112-mile ride, and followed all of that with a 26.2-mile run and she was still all smiles when she crossed the finish line in Panama City Beach, Florida, on Nov. 6. In photos after the race, the large, well-earned Ironman medal is eclipsed by the wide grin on Ingvarsson’s face.

Ingvarsson has good reason to be happy. Crossing the finish line was the culmination of a nine-year journey for her.

The Guam Triathlon Federation 2021 female national champion can immediately recall the exact month and year she started training for her first full Ironman.

“October 2012,” Ingvarsson said. When she trained then she had planned to finish a full Ironman in New Zealand. It was to be held in March 2013.

“However, I got unexpectedly pregnant and had to cancel,” she said. Ingvarsson had her first baby and then had another baby. Over the years, she remained an active endurance athlete, setting and achieving her running goals.

She worked her way back into triathlons. Then she targeted a 70.3 Ironman, which is half the distance of a full Ironman. She finished a 70.3 Ironman and then, for good measure, finished a second 70.3 Ironman. With two half-distance Ironman races under her belt, she turned her attention once more to the long-sought-after full Ironman.

“The goal was for me to sign up for an Ironman once my youngest son turned 4 years old and so I choose Ironman Cairns for 2020,” Ingvarsson said.

The yearlong obstacle that was 2020 was another unexpected event that kept Ingvarsson from her Ironman goal. She remained determined and kept Cairns in mind but race organizers postponed the 2021 race to 2022 and Australia remained closed to international travel.

Then, her oldest son, whose birth temporarily deferred Ingvarsson from her Ironman path all those years ago, turned another year older.

“On July 29 – my oldest son’s birthday - this year I felt the urge that I needed to get this done,” she said.

She followed that gut feeling and looked up the Ironman races that were left in 2021. She saw Ironman Florida had open spots.

“I messaged my coach, Cameron O’Neal, and asked him if he thought I could be ready for a full Ironman in November, if three months would be enough time to train,” Ingvarsson said. “He said, ‘Absolutely.’”

Ingvarsson’s friend Rachel Jordan was already signed up for the same race and she encouraged Ingvarsson, too.

“I felt this was it and I was done waiting. It was time to get this checked off,” Ingvarsson said.

Ingvarsson signed up and she got to work. For the swimming portion, she found Guam’s ocean to be a huge advantage in her training. Guam’s windy conditions also helped prepare her for swimming and biking in Ironman Florida.

“Training in heat always helps since it was really hard on your body,” Ingvarsson said. “What I was not physically or mentally prepared for was the below average, or rock bottom, as the locals say, cold temps of the race day morning. There is no preparing for that in Guam.”

When she stepped out on race day in Florida there were clear skies but un-Guam-like 40-degree windy weather, according to Ingvarsson.

Ingvarsson was excited to compete. but still unprepared for the cold.

“We had to make some last-minute clothing changes for me,” she recalled.

Competing with about 2,500 hopeful Ironman finishers on a beach in Florida, despite the cold, was an electrifying experience, she said.

“From the beach, we couldn’t really see the conditions of the ocean and it was a rolling swim start, so it went slowly until you got into the ocean,” Ingvarsson said.

The water was much warmer and that, plus her wetsuit, brought some reprieve. But the current was strong and it became clear that Florida didn’t intend to make it easy to earn an Ironman medal.

“(The current) kept sweeping me away from the course buoys and at the first turn, we went against the current and the chop hit us hard,” Ingvarsson said.

“The conditions were very rough the rest of the course,” she added.

The swim course was two laps and after her first lap, Ingvarsson checked her time.

“I was stunned,” she said. “It took me about 10 extra minutes than I had expected. The second lap was even harder and when I finished, I was so happy I had survived the first part of the event.”

Her husband, fellow Guam endurance athlete Art Guerrero, and kids were ready to cheer her on to the next course, offering her encouraging high-fives.

Ingvarsson welcomed the biking portion. She said it was great, mostly flat with a chilly headwind.

“The volunteers were awesome and very helpful along the course. I strictly stuck to my nutrition schedule on the bike and it paid off big-time with no dark moments or feeling weak,” she said.

With two major segments done, Ingvarsson stared down the marathon run, feeling a little overwhelmed.

“I had missed putting in a long-sleeved shirt in my special need bag so I grabbed one from transition and was able to add it going out on the run,” she said.

When she started her run, Ingvarsson said, she felt good. The first 6-1/2 miles were surprisingly easy, she said. Unfortunately, the next 6-1/2 miles were a bit more of a slog.

Ingvarsson continued to power through and she completed the first 13.1 miles as the weather turned dark and chilly. She found some comfort in a long-sleeved shirt, a beanie on her head and occasional broth and Coca Cola sips available at the aid stations.

In the final three miles, Ingvarsson just felt happy.

The finish line and her supportive family and friends were coming into view. After nine years, her Ironman goal was a few strides away.

“(It) was an incredible feeling. Best part was seeing my husband standing in the course with the Guam flag for me. I grabbed it and ran in,” Ingvarsson said.

As she crossed the finish line that separated her Ironman dream from her now-realized goal, the announcer said her name and said “You are an Ironman.”

“The most iconic words for a triathlete to hear,” Ingvarsson recalled.

She ran across the finish line, grasping the Guam flag, filled with emotion. Not only had she finally finished, Ingvarsson had done it in a much faster time than she’d expected.

“On the run, I decided to finish by 9 p.m. ‘By 9 p.m. for 9 years of waiting,’ was my motto while running. I finished at 8:27 p.m., with a time of 13:03:13. I couldn’t believe it,” she said. “At the finish, I also got surprised by seeing my nephew-in-law and his family along with my husband and my two boys, which was so awesome.”

It wasn’t until the next day that Ingvarsson processed what had just taken place. She was an Ironman.

“Since then I keep having moments of amazement that it happen and I did it,” she said.

The day after the race, she asked two fellow finishers when they could sign up for another one. They told her to give it a couple of days.

It wasn’t just a medal and a feeling of accomplishment that Ingvarsson found on the other side of the finish line. She said she’s found a deeper appreciation for her friends who have completed full Ironman races.

She urged aspiring Ironmen to find a coach that feels right.

“Trust the process, and keep the end goal in mind at all times. Picture yourself at that finish line when training feels overwhelming or during a dark moment. Most important advice that coach Cameron gave me was practice your nutrition on the bike,” she said.

“Never give up on your dream. Be realistic, keep your faith, and surround yourself with supportive, positive and inspirational people,” Ingvarsson added.